when will free games be announced for December 2021?

We are approaching the end of the month and we know it well, many of you are eager to find out what the new free PlayStation Plus games of December 2021 for PS4 and PS5 and above all … when exactly will they be announced? Here is the date to mark on the calendar.

If the rule wants the announcement of the new games of the Plus arrivals on the last Wednesday of the month, this time there will be an exception. The last Wednesday of November is November 24th, definitely in advance of the traditional timing, the Plus games will therefore be announced on Wednesday December 1st and then be published the following Tuesday, or the 7th of December.

As we know the free PlayStation Plus games of November 2021 will remain available until December 6, except in the case of PlayStation VR games available to be redeemed at no additional cost until the beginning of January:

Knockout City – December 6th

First Class Trouble – December 6th

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning – December 6th

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Standard Edition – January 3

Until You Fall – January 3rd

The Persistance – January 3rd

On Everyeye.it you will also find the forecasts of the new PlayStation Plus games in December 2021 based on rumors and speculations, we also remind you that in November you can download an extra PS Plus bonus for free available for a limited time only.