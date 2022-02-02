when will it be available again from GameStop?

With the beginning of the first week of February, many are wondering when it becomes available again for PlayStation 5 purchase from GameStop. Unfortunately, unless there are sudden changes in the program, there shouldn’t be tomorrow. In any case, we will keep you constantly updated through our Telegram channel, even during tomorrow’s live.

Unfortunately after the drops on Wednesday 19th January, and Wednesday 26th January it looks like there will be at least a week off. GameStop in its usual weekly communication, did not mention any PlayStation 5 restock during the next live.

During the GameStop TV streaming tomorrow starting at 16:00 It will be possible to pre-order a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and / or Gran Turismo 7 on PS4 or PS5 at a discounted price. With an operation similar to that of last week which saw the protagonist Pokémon Legends Arceus.

During the episode we will talk about Rainbow Six Extraction and the history of tactical FPS, with special guest Raffaele Bottone. As always, Kafkanya and Lorenzo will conduct the show ‘Kobe‘Fazio.

As we told you before, there should be no restock of PS5, but we will monitor the live one to update you immediately if there should be any surprises.

Source: GameStop