When will my young child be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine? New FDA calendar details

If you are waiting for your young child to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you will have to wait a few more weeks before there is any update on whether they will be eligible.

WASHINGTON — For many families with children under the age of 6, they have spent a long time waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for their little ones.

It looks like the timeline will be extended by at least another month.

The FDA released its tentative schedule for vaccine advisory committee meetings on Friday. Three dates in June have been set aside for meetings planned to discuss the approval of Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines in young children.

The dates are June 8, 21 and 22.

The FDA said that once Moderna and Pfizer complete their submissions and the data is reviewed, the agency will provide more information on the official schedule of meetings to discuss each application.

“The agency is committed to a thorough and transparent process that considers input from our independent advisors and provides input into our review of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biological Research and Evaluation.

“We intend to act quickly with whatever clearances are appropriate once our work is complete,” he added.

Currently, only children age 5 and older can be vaccinated in the United States with the Pfizer vaccine, leaving 18 million young children unprotected.

But even after that June 22 date, the vaccines won’t be immediately available: The approval goes to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which will then determine who exactly to recommend the vaccine to.

Essentially, the CDC will decide whether the vaccines should be given to all children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years, or perhaps only those who are at risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19.

Recent research revealed that approximately three quarters of children of all ages show signs of having been infected at some point during the pandemic.

While preliminary studies show that naturally acquired antibodies offer some protection against serious illness, experts still recommend that those who have previously contracted COVID-19 get vaccinated.

Those upcoming vaccine committee meetings will also discuss the possible authorization of the protein-based Novavax vaccine for ages 18 and older.

Some people who are hesitant to get an mRNA vaccine, such as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, have been holding back from getting a more traditional protein-based vaccine, similar to childhood vaccines.

Clinical trials have found the Novavax inoculation to be 90% effective.

