when will the campaign be available? Start date and time in Italy – Nerd4.life

when will the campaign be available? Start date and time in Italy

Halo Infinite looms, with the single player campaign having its own exit date scheduled for tomorrow, December 8, 2021, but there is also a specific time to know: as regards Italy, the start is scheduled at 19:00 on December 8, 2021.

You can take note of the time of launch for the single player campaign of Halo Infinite looking at the map with the times published by 343 Industries and shown below: it is essentially the same time for the whole world, but obviously with different times due to the various geographical areas and different time zones.

Halo Infinite: the map with the release times of the Campaign

Halo Infinite: the map with the release times of the Campaign

As for theItaly, we are in the CET band corresponding to the time reported for Berlin, Germany, which is 7:00 pm on December 8th.

The information can be particularly useful because it is likely that many thought that the release could take place as early as midnight between 7 and 8 December, but given the contemporaneity with the rest of the world, the start time of the Campaign is instead set for 19:00 in Italy.

For the rest, you can find all the information about it in the review of the Halo Infinite Campaign published just yesterday at the expiration of the international embargo, after which the first high ratings for the single player section of Halo Infinite also emerged, waiting for you. see multiplayer ratings.

