When will the film The Hunger Games 5 be released in Argentine cinemas?

Watch the official trailer for ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’:

Embed – The Hunger Games. Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) Official Subtitle Trailer

‘The Hunger Games 5’ cast and characters:

tom blyth In the role of Snow.

In the role of Snow. Rachel Ziegler Like Lucy Grey.

peter dinklage Casca will be highbottom

Casca will be highbottom viola davis Like Volumnia Gaul.

Like Volumnia Gaul. hunter schaffer This is Tigris Snow.

This is Tigris Snow. burn gorman Plays the role of Commander Hoffa.

Plays the role of Commander Hoffa. Fionnuala Flanagan Like Grandma Snow.

Like Grandma Snow. jason schwartzman This would be Lucky Flickerman.

The cast is completed by the following American actors and actresses: Ashley Liao, Honor Gillies, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Laurel Marsden, Josh Andres Rivera, Kjell Brutscheidt, Scott Folan, Sofia Sanchez, Lily Maria Cooper, Nick Benson, Carl Spencer, Mackenzie Lansing, EK Onyembu, Vaughn Reilly, Flora Lee Thieman, Max Raphael , Zoe Rennie, Michael Greco, Dakota Shapiro, Isobel Jasper Jones, Constantin Taffet and George Somner.

When will ‘The Hunger Games 5’ premiere in Argentina?

As it turned out, the film ‘The Hunger Games 5: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, will be released next 17 November 2023, As announced by the producer of the footage. This film can be seen in theaters cinemas of our country, and the rest Latin America and the world.