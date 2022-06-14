When will the latest Dr. Strange tape hit Disney Plus? Release date in Mexico

The latest film from the director sam raimi and that caused a sensation just a few weeks ago in theaters around the world, will now reach the platform of Disney Plus to the delight of those who could not see it on the big screen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswill arrive in a few days on the platform of the Disney studios, in its version as we saw it in the cinema and with the performances of benedict cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olson, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and the stellar appearances of Patrick Stewart, Xochitl Gomez, Hayley Atwell and John Krasinski.

The film explores the possibility of traveling in the Multiverse as it happened in Spider-Man: No Way Homebut now with a touch of magic and sorcery, from the hand of Strange and Scarlet Witchinterpreted by Liz Olsonwho carries much of the stage weight in the film.

The tape can be enjoyed from June 22

When does it hit the platform?

Now for fans of the characters, it will be possible to see them from the comfort of your home from the next June 22nd in Latin Americait is expected that the digital version will include some scenes that were not in the final cut, but so far that is not confirmed.

The film was a global box office success. and in different parts of the world you can still see the poster in some theaters that continue to show the film by the creator director of “Spiderman“.

KEEP READING:

Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Which characters are the most important? with spoilers

Elizabeth Olsen: 5 photos of the most charismatic little witch in the Marvel universe

Are there post credits scenes in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?