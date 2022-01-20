When will the PANDEMIC end? There is now a DATE. The WHO said it »ILMETEO.it

COVID: When will the PANDEMIC end? There is now a DATE. The WHO said so

When will the PANDEMIC end?The 2022 could decree the end of the COVID pandemic. The appearance of the variant Omicron it could mean that the most acute period of the pandemic it is nearing its end. The scientists of theWHO.

Second what emerged from some research and also reported by the newspaper Republic, a group of doctors carried out a study in the hospital where the very first outbreak of the variant was recorded Omicron: analyzed data from 466 patients who contracted the virus in the current wave of COVID and 3,976 previous cases of illness. “The wave of infection continued at an unprecedented rate and caused much milder disease than the strains that existed before. If this pattern persists and is repeated around the world, we are likely to see a complete separation between morbidity and mortality“, the study authors said.

So when will it really end? Is there a date?

We thought we were out of it and instead now here we are again, in the midst of a peak of infections.

David Nabarro, Special Envoy of the World Health Organization for the coronavirus, stated that the situation that awaits us in next three months will be very difficult but that, according to him, the end is beginning to be seen, an end that could materialize between the next autumn and winter seasons.