When will the verdict be given in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

TAfter a six-week trial for defamation between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heardthe legal teams of both actors offered their closing arguments on Friday.

This means that now is the time for the jury to begin the deliberations that will lead to the final verdict. Depp sued Amber for defamation because of an article he published in Washington Post in 2018, where he claimed that he was a victim of domestic abuse, although he did so without naming the famous actor.

Amber countersued Depp for $100 millionaccusing her ex-husband of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her.

“Today, on May 27, 2022, we ask you to give Mr. Depp his life back by telling the world that Mr. Depp is not the abuser that Ms. Heard says he is and to hold Ms. Heard accountable for her lies.” Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, told the jury.

#CamilleVasquez said that no one showed up to support #AmberHeardexcept for her sister Whitney Henriquez. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/iTLfliMapX ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 27, 2022

Heard’s lawyer, Benjamin Rottenborn, stressed that if the verdict went in favor of Depp, the jury would be sending the wrong message to society.

“The facts are absolutely overwhelming of abuse,” Rottenborn said.

“Once, that’s all there is to remember. Mr. Depp simply cannot prove that he did not abuse Amber even once. A sentence against Amber here sends a message that no matter what you do as a victim of abuse, you always have to do more.”

TWO HOURS – The jury has been deliberating for 2 hours in #JohnnyDepp v #AmberHeard. pic.twitter.com/UzYI7ODSZ8 ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 27, 2022

After initially scheduled to end on May 19, the trial dragged on until May 27. However, for the moment an exact date is unknown when will it be released the final verdict.

Lawyers for Depp and Heard have summarized the evidence shared with the seven jurors, hoping to persuade them to return a verdict in their favor.

Once the final arguments finish, they will begin jury deliberations on whether or not Heard smeared Depp, which could happen as late as next week.

Due to the enormous amount of evidence presented, the deliberation process would resume until Tuesday after the weekend of ‘Memorial Day’ and could continue for more days, since there is no set date to announce the verdict.