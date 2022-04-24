When will the voice of Harry Potter be at the Magical Fan Fest in CDMX?

In March the CDMX enjoyed the Ghibli Land Fan Festwhich managed to bring together creators and followers of japanese universe of the studio behind tapes like princess mononoke Y The fireflies’s graveand in April the adventures continue, now with the voice of Harry Potter.

The Magical Fan Fest announced that April 24 will be the date on which it brings together the fans of this saga with which an entire generation grew up together with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Stone Y Rupert Grint.

The activities of this bazaar that will be inspired by the magical world created by JK Rowling will feature a special show by Víctor Ugarte, who was the official voice of the “Niño que vive” to the attack and the curse of Lord Voldemort.

The voice of Harry Potter will present a special show in which he will show other characters he has played such as Sasuke Uchiha, from Naruto; and The Flea, from A lot of fight.

In addition to the bazaar there will be an exhibition of birds of prey and another of magical duels, as well as a cosplay contest for all attendees who want to enjoy their favorite wizard or favorite witch from the history of hogwarts.

Another attraction will be a show of stand up comedy in charge of The False Princea comedian who bases his jokes on what corresponds to the magical world, but also how wizards see Muggles.

When and where will the Fan Fest be in honor of Harry Potter in CDMX?

The Magical Fan Fest in which the voice of Harry Potter will participate will be held on Sunday, April 24, at the Saló Lux of Deportivo SME Coapa, located at Calzada del Hueso 381, two blocks from Galerías Coapa, CDMX.

To enter it is not necessary to pay any ticket because the entrance is free. The event will last from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will have a food area, photos and autographs.