When will Top Gun 2 be released in Italy? The point of the situation on the film with Tom Cruise

A few days after unveiling the first minutes of Top Gun Maverick at CinemaCon this summer, Paramount has decided to postpone the expected sequel with Tom Cruise to next year in the hope that it will find the fullest cinemas and a more favorable time for the box office. But when will the film arrive in Italy?

Scheduled until a few weeks ago for November 2021, Top Gun: Maverick now has a US theatrical release scheduled for May 27, 2022 (slot previously occupied by Mission: Impossible 7). On the official website of Eagle Pictures, which distributes the film in Italian cinemas on behalf of Paramount, the arrival of the film is indicated with a generic “coming to the cinema”, but unless there are surprises we can expect an release around late May / early June 2022 in conjunction with the overseas release.

Set over thirty years after the events of Tony Scott’s cult, this sequel sees Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) coaching a detachment of Top Gun academy alumni for a special mission that no one in the world has ever led to. fulfillment. The protagonist will find himself acting as a mentor and guide to Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), son of the late friend and flightmate Goose.

Meanwhile, Cruise explained why he wanted Val Kilmer in Top Gun Maverick at all costs.