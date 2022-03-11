When will we be able to say that the Covid pandemic is really over

When will we go back to normal? And who will decide when it’s really over? It all depends on what we mean by the word end, whether eradication or coexistence with the virus.

When will the Covid pandemic end? And who decides it’s really over? From 11 March 2020, a Wednesday that formally marked its beginning with the official declaration of the World Health Organization (WHO), we question the severity and global spread of the SARS-Cov-2 infection, wondering when everything this will end. When we will return to normal and, above all, when we will no longer have to fear of being infected. From that announcement to today, the second anniversary of the pandemic, we have developed weapons capable of protecting us from Covid-19, including vaccines, antiviral drugs and monoclonal antibodies, and understood that in front of a virus that is transmitted mainly by respiratory tract, wear the masks is essential. Despite everything, the circulation of the virus is not yet under control, making it clear that the pandemic will not end on March 31, 2022, the day that in Italy will mark the stop to the state of emergency.

When will the Covid pandemic end?

Although simple, this question has a complex answer, because everything resides in the meaning we want to attribute to the word end, as the term of something. But what? Indeed, if we focus on the medical end of the pandemic, which occurs when a virus is eradicated, we mean that the disease is completely eradicated. If, on the other hand, we talk about the social purpose, which occurs when the fear of being infected is exhausted, the end of the pandemic comes not because the virus has been defeated, but because people put aside the fear of contagion, learning to live with the virus. There are therefore two different conclusions: the medical end and the social end.

The medical end of Covid

Among the great epidemics of the past that have reached a medical end, there is only human smallpox, which disappeared in 1980 for several reasons: firstly because there is an effective vaccine, which offers protection for life, and secondly because the smallpox virus , the Variola virus, does not have an animal host other than humans, so vaccination coverage has made it possible to eradicate smallpox and eradicate it completely. Huge steps forward have also been made for poliomyelitis, against which the increase and maintenance of high vaccination coverage is also in this case the only tool for eradication at a global level, again because the virus, which exists in three distinct serotypes , has in man its only host, so it can be eliminated if there are no more human cases for a sufficient period.

With these premises, thinking about a medical end of Covid is therefore difficult, not only because the immunity conferred by current vaccines or from infection does not ensure complete protection from contagion, but because, in addition to humans, Sars-Cov-2 has proved to be able to effectively infect other animal species, or to be able to do the so-called spillover. In addition to having a more dangerous characteristic of viruses such as those of smallpox and poliomyelitis, that is to infect without necessarily causing a symptomatic disease: therefore, its clinical diagnosis is not always evident, the probability of being transmitted is much higher. This does not prevent the virus from undergoing mutations towards less dangerous forms, but at this stage it is not possible to predict that it necessarily follows this evolutionary path.

The social end of Covid

The conclusion of the pandemic may therefore not necessarily correspond to the eradication of the virus, or to the decrease in the incidence of infections and mortality, but its end can be achieved on a social level when the fear of contagion is exhausted, because, for example, they have been found. the effective tools to cure the infection. According to various analysts, in the case of Covid this is the most probable scenario, and it is already what we observe today in various countries, that is a population that is learning to live with the virus.

After all, this was also the case for the plague pandemic that has struck several times over the course of two thousand years. The disease, caused by a strain of bacteria, lo Yersinia pestis, has never gone away and, even today, in some regions of the United States, infections are endemic among southwestern prairie dogs and can also affect people. These are rare cases, of individuals who for some reason are bitten by the fleas carrying the bacterium, but the disease can now be successfully treated with antibiotics, so any report of plague no longer arouses fear.