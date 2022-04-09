When will we have to do the fourth dose of the vaccine, and how useful it will be with the new variants

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

In collaboration with Francesco Luchetta

XE but not only. There are several mutations of Sars-CoV-2 under observation of the UK Health Security Agency, the English equivalent of our Higher Institute of Health but with one big difference: for over a year overseas they have been sequencing a lot of the virus genome and sharing with the whole international scientific community important data on the birth and diffusion of new variants, which we in Italy do not do. Precisely for this reason, scientists from the United Kingdom are once again giving the first indications on the new XE variant.

XE is a recombination of BA.1 and BA.2 (the two variants of Omicron), with most of the genome including the S gene belonging to the second, which we remember being much more contagious than all the other variants. XE has already been detected in England albeit with a prevalence rate of less than 1% of the total sequenced cases.

Read more from this author

Preliminary analyzes do not show significantly different growth rates: the most recent data, updated as of March 16, 2022, indicate a 9.8% higher growth rate of XE than BA.2. But the data are still too few and will need to be consolidated in the coming weeks. But what we can say with simple mathematical accounts is that, if these data were confirmed, XE could become dominant in the UK in a couple of monthsbut even this calculation is bound to fluctuate a lot in step with the real diffusion rate of XE compared to the other variants.

Fourth dose for everyone: yes or no?

The first indication comes from the analysis just made for XE. The fourth dose for everyone, if ever there will be, will come in a few months, when XE is likely to be dominant. This is why it is essential to thoroughly analyze this variant, understand not only its contagiousness but also its lethality, and above all measure the effectiveness of vaccines against it.

Other important indications come from the English data on the efficacy of the booster dose. Graph 1 shows the trend of vaccine efficacy in preventing hospitalizations in over 65s, as a function of the days that have elapsed from the time of recall. The graph indicates an apparently linear decrease in efficacy starting from the second week after administration, when maximum protection is achieved. After two and a half months from the recall, about 6 percentage points of effectiveness are lost. In a somewhat coarse way, therefore, we could hypothesize a loss of efficacy of about 3 percentage points every month.

That the effectiveness of the booster dose would also decrease over time is certainly not new. What is important to specify in this context is that there is no “cut-off” percentage of efficacy below which it is decided that a vaccine is no longer effective. The flu vaccine, for example, is updated every year based on the new virus in circulation, and each year the vaccine produced has a different efficacy, often around 50-60%, well below the Covid vaccines.

The Italian data

We are beginning to have important consolidated data also in Italy, at least for the more advanced age groups, the first to have made the recall. Graphs 2 and 3 show the trend in the efficacy of the booster dose in preventing hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care, for the over 80s (in red) and for the 60-79 year-olds (in blue).

The trend of the Italian data does not differ much from that indicated by the English ones. The loss of efficacy in 3 months is about 9 percentage points: a decrease of around 3% per month, in line with UK figures. The data is confirmed for both the over 80s and the 60-79s. On the other hand, it is useless to look at the other age groups, as the data is too few to be able to make a solid statistic.

So when to do the fourth dose?

To answer this question, there is no protocol established by the relevant agencies or clear indications from the WHO. The choice of whether or not to take the fourth dose remains apparently arbitrary.

What we can say is that in Italy we decided to administer the third booster dose when the effectiveness of the first two was around 80%. At that time, however, there were factors that were very different from today: the Israeli data which indicated a marked worsening of the effectiveness of vaccines over time, the arrival of the very contagious Omicron, a still very high state of emergency worldwide.

Today the picture has definitely changed. All countries, at least the Western ones, are eliminating any containment measures and the choice is to leave the virus free to circulate. The Omicron waves have produced a number of positive cases never recorded since the start of the pandemic, but the level of hospitalizations has remained below alert levels. In short, everything suggests that this time there will not be such a rush in administering the fourth dose as it happened with the third.

Also in this case, what we can give is a temporal estimate relating to the decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines. Establishing the threshold for the fourth dose at 80% effectiveness means carrying it out 5 or 6 months after the third. If, on the other hand, you decide to “go straight” up to 70% effectivenessthis would imply a 50% higher risk of hospitalizationand the administration of the fourth dose about 8 and a half months after the third. We will see, but in the meantime the WHO is launching an important alarm that should be listened to.

The warning of the WHO

Just when all the countries declare the end of the emergency, a very harsh call comes from the WHO, which is generally very careful not to hurt too much the different national sensitivities. In the epidemiological report of March 29, he literally says: “This trend (declining, ed.) Should be interpreted with caution, because many countries are progressively modifying their testing strategies, with the result of having a lower overall number of tests performed and consequently a lower number of cases identified. […] WHO is concerned about the recent significant reduction in SARS-CoV-2 tests in many member countries. Data is becoming progressively less representative, less timely and less robust. This inhibits our collective ability to track where the virus is, how it spreads and how it evolves: information and analysis that remain essential to effectively end the acute phase of the pandemic ”.

The WHO alarm is very clear: the pandemic is not over and national governments are not adopting the correct strategies to continue monitoring and tracing the virus, as instead the two years of emergency that we have behind us would require us to do.