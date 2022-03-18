When will you have 10 gigabyte fiber in your home with Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, Yoigo, Digi…?

The teleco has an ongoing project called Open Broadband with which it intends to move towards “a new efficient, open, scalable and virtualized model”, in which the main novelty is to go from GPON to XGSPON. A gradual introduction that is planned to be launched during the first half of 2022 and that will respect the operation of current clients over GPON, since the same fiber cable will carry, on the one hand, the colors corresponding to GPON and, in parallel, new laser colors for XGSPON without both technologies interfere with each other. The arrival of XGSPON at Movistar would mean that the company would have to start distributing among its clients a new router or temporarily muddle through with an XGSPON ONT.

Telefónica has already established a date for the arrival of 10 Gb symmetrical to Spanish homes. Movistar’s FTTH network plans to launch commercial offers over XGSPON in the first half of this year , raising the offer of the maximum fiber speed to 10 Gbps symmetrical. In 2021, the blue operator has already announced its immediate plans for its FTTH fixed access network with which it provides high-speed broadband service in Spanish homes.

Telephone companies will have no choice but to start using XGSPON in their connections due to a series of advantages that this new generation implies. Speed ​​is one of the greatest virtues of this network, offering the ability to 10 Gbps symmetrical far surpassing previous technologies. Therefore, the XGSPON standard, combined with the advantages of Wi-Fi 6, allows great advances in terms of speed, coverage and stability . At the moment, in Spain it can be enjoyed in some cities, but not throughout the territory. This is how the current landscape of telecommunications companies offering or working to offer 10 Gbps fiber is.

Orange

For its part, the orange operator already has the largest network in Spain of 10 Gbps symmetrical fiber over XGSPON with which it provides service to both residential customers and companies. At the moment it does so in the cities of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville and Zaragoza and with a clear intention of continuing to extend coverage to other cities as this technology is deployed. In addition, in these five cities, Orange offers extensive coverage with its 5G network, according to them, the fastest in Spain.

With the 10 Gbps fiber offered by Orange, connecting all the devices in your home at the highest speed and quality is possible. Teleco’s 10 Gbps fiber is offered by 10 euros per month additional above the usual price in the Love Total Plus and Love Total Plus 4 rates for residential customers, and with Love Empresa 3 and 5 for freelancers and small businesses.

Vodafone

The differences between FTTH fiber and HFC cable are known to more advanced users, but the reality is that operators market both technologies as fiber. In Spain, fiber optics to the home is the majority, but we must not forget that 10 million households maintain HFC access installed that Vodafone does not plan to upgrade to DOCSIS 4.0 in Spain.

In order for Vodafone to enter the game of offering 10 Gbps fiber, it would have to take advantage of wholesale access when Movistar has it available or reach certain agreements with Orange that make it possible.

Yoigo

On the part of Yoigo we have no news regarding the possibility of being able to offer 10 gigabyte fiber. If the merger between Grupo MásMóvil and Orange comes to fruition, the brand will benefit from the deployment of Orange to be able to offer its customers that connection speed.

The objective of this merger is none other than to compete directly with Telefónica, representing between the two 7.1 million telephone lines. In addition, the Joint Venture would have a fiber network with a presence throughout the national territory that would serve 16 million real estate units.

digi

The Romanian operator is an expert in turning around what he can offer his clients a MVNO low cost. The PRO-DIGI fiber, as stated by the company, is the fastest fiber in Spain at the residential level with up to 10 Gbps speed. It has the aforementioned XGSPON and WiFi 6 technologies that improve the browsing experience and the quality of the Internet connection. The carrier sets the maximum speed to 8 Gbps, which is the maximum usable speed for your devices. In addition, they were the first to offer it in Spain.

It is currently available in SMART fiber zones on the Madrid’s community. Digi includes in the final price the installation and the WiFi 6 router, acquiring 3 months of permanence and for 30 euros per month in the fiber only mode. The OMV allows you to create your own combination and add both fixed and mobile lines. For example, for 37 euros per month we have 10 Gb fiber with fixed line and mobile line with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in Spain with 20 GB cumulative. That yes, for all those who live in the deployment area of ​​the operator’s own fiber.

One of the best reasons why you can hire 10 Gbps fiber and take full advantage of it is to play, since XGSPON technology has a much lower minimum latency than GPON. We will keep you informed with the latest news regarding the 10 Gbps fiber speed available from the telephone operators that operate in our country.