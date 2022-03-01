When would Pedro Aquino return to Club América?

After that in the previous Date FIFA Pedro Aquino was injured again America club He did show some changes in the lineup of Santiago Solari, since the Peruvian midfielder was the basis of his approach, but since he was not considered due to physical discomfort, he had to resort to new options that have not been 100% effective.

For this tournament came Jonathan dos SantosI have already available to Santiago Navida, both players were expected to fight for the title, but the Argentine strategist even put Miguel Layun as containment to cover that loss, this being the worst result that occurred within the field of play, so he opted for the Mexican youth.

When does Aquino return?

Given the evolution that Aquino has had in this time of recovery, it was said that the soccer player’s healing process was giving good results, so he could be ready for Matchday 12, when the team faces Necaxa. This would be approximately a month of rehabilitation work so that it reaches 100% and does not present discomfort again.

In the event that the team manages to improve in these matches from 7 to date 11, on Pedro’s return some pieces could be adjusted for improvement and unlike the last tournament where Aquino missed the most important duels, now he would be taken into account. to improve the midfield of the Eagles, which although it does not depend entirely on him, it could leave a solid base to make offensive adjustments.