Technology

when you can claim the guarantee and when not

Photo of Zach Zach6 mins ago
0 10 5 minutes read

Apple iPhone cases they are the first option that many users go to to protect their new terminal. In recent years, the quality of official silicone and leather cases has been questioned by some users. And it is not for less, because there are cases in which durability has been greatly affected.

Being an accessory whose price is in the high range, it is convenient to know if we can claim the application of your guarantee to Apple. Let’s see in what cases it can be like this.

Cracks, bad aging and peeling iPhone cases

Official Apple leather cases have had a pretty good reputation. Specifically, his aging gave him a very nice look with the passing of the months and the use. There are cases of users who even artificially aged them as soon as they bought them to get that look much sooner. These cases had garnered a legion of fans who bought them with every new iPhone model. Our colleague Javier Lacort recently started a thread on twitter about iPhone cases, where many users have told their experience.

This user complained a few months ago about the aging of his official leather case, brown. He assures that, after using them for years in other models, that of the iPhone 13 Pro ages worse. Other users have had a different experience, although depending on the color of the leather case:

In this case, the black leather one has held up well, while the ocher color assures that “it is totally discolored”. Another user claims that the midnight-colored leather one is skinnier in six months than the iPhone X one he used for years.

In the case of transparent covers, this user points to a common problem: cracks in the corners. I have personally met this issue on iPhone 12 Pro Max. Putting and removing the cover, it ended up cracking at the corners. Our colleague Javier Lacort has had the same problem, together with Other users. I tried the official iPhone XR clear case back then for a year and didn’t experience this issue so something has changed from model to model.

Silicone iPhone cases have their own drama with pockets. Leaving this aside, the truth is that the official silicone cases they have a different problem: they peel easily. Several users also leave their testimonial, such as this silicone case with a “peck” in one corner. A problem where we find many examples in this type of covers and that I have suffered in the first person.

In the same thread that we mentioned before, as well as in cases that we know firsthand, no problems like these have been reported. Our colleague Miguel López indicated this on his Twitter, where he recounted his experience with two different covers:

As can be seen, there are users who are satisfied with their covers. Although the proliferation of cases gives the impression that there has been a certain slump in the quality of Apple cases. If this is your case, let’s see if the warranty can be claimed from Apple and in which cases it is covered.

Spigen Liquid Air Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Mini - Matte Black

Spigen Liquid Air Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Mini – Matte Black


elago Liquid Silicone Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Case (6.1"), Premium Silicone, Full Protection - Shock Proof, Anti-Scratch Soft Microfiber Lining (Dark Blue)

elago Liquid Silicone Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Case (6.1″), Premium Silicone, Full Protection – Shock Proof, Anti-Scratch Soft Microfiber Lining (Dark Blue)


Spigen Mag Armor Case Compatible with iPhone 13 - Matte Black

Spigen Mag Armor Case Compatible with iPhone 13 – Matte Black


UAG Plyo iPhone 13 Pro Ice transparent case

UAG Plyo iPhone 13 Pro Ice transparent case

Claim the guarantee to Apple for non-conformity

Peeled Cover

If you come across an iPhone case that you think has suffered unusual or improper wear, you can always request that Apple enforce the warranty. As we know, last year Spain decided to extend the mandatory warranty on products to three years. The new guarantee applies to products purchased from January 1, 2022, so it is something to take into account when claiming.

The legal guarantee of Apple products in Spain is regulated according to the provisions of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users (RDL 1/2007). Looking at the legal guarantee document, we can allege that the cover has a lack of conformity because “it does not present the usual quality and benefits of a product of the same type that the consumer and user can reasonably expect”, reflected in article 116.

In order to demonstrate that the cover has a lack of conformity, the wear or damage must not have occurred as a result of a fall

According to the Twitter thread that we mentioned before, we see that some users have ended up claiming Apple. There have been cases of transparent cases with cracks in the corners, where the company’s technical support has agreed to exchange it for a new one. As is logical, we will not be able to claim anything if the cover has suffered a fall, as it would be the cause of the breakage or defect.

The drama of silicone iPhone cases and pockets

We can contact Apple Customer Support for free in various ways in case we want to make a claim. Going to the Apple service to evaluate the case may be an option if yours has not suffered falls and yet it shows unusual signs of wear. Here it will be up to the technicians to assess if you deserve a free replacement or not.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach6 mins ago
0 10 5 minutes read

Related Articles

WhatsApp: Scam deceives users with ‘support’

18 mins ago

How much electricity does a supercomputer dedicated to cryptocurrency mining consume?

30 mins ago

A Twitter “poison pill” too hard for Elon Musk to swallow? | Twitter | elon musk | TECHNOLOGY

42 mins ago

The first autonomous taxi in China is already a reality (although for now it will continue to circulate with a driver)

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button