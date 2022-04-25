when you can claim the guarantee and when not

Apple iPhone cases they are the first option that many users go to to protect their new terminal. In recent years, the quality of official silicone and leather cases has been questioned by some users. And it is not for less, because there are cases in which durability has been greatly affected.

Being an accessory whose price is in the high range, it is convenient to know if we can claim the application of your guarantee to Apple. Let’s see in what cases it can be like this.

Cracks, bad aging and peeling iPhone cases

Official Apple leather cases have had a pretty good reputation. Specifically, his aging gave him a very nice look with the passing of the months and the use. There are cases of users who even artificially aged them as soon as they bought them to get that look much sooner. These cases had garnered a legion of fans who bought them with every new iPhone model. Our colleague Javier Lacort recently started a thread on twitter about iPhone cases, where many users have told their experience.

The reason for the change: It is not tolerable that in 4 months the official leather cover (60 bucks) looks like this 😤 https://t.co/phe5X2wcrW pic.twitter.com/B0hrfFh0PQ – Jose Manuel 🥷 (@jmramirez) March 6, 2022

This user complained a few months ago about the aging of his official leather case, brown. He assures that, after using them for years in other models, that of the iPhone 13 Pro ages worse. Other users have had a different experience, although depending on the color of the leather case:

13Pro Max. The totally discolored leather ocher. The black woman with perfect skin, like the first day. The perfect blue silicone one too, chipped in one corner but because it fell to the ground from a meter and a half. – Fede Palacios (@fdpalazes) April 19, 2022

In this case, the black leather one has held up well, while the ocher color assures that “it is totally discolored”. Another user claims that the midnight-colored leather one is skinnier in six months than the iPhone X one he used for years.

The best thing about Apple, specifically the transparent one, is that it never turns yellowish. I have noticed those cracks on the edges near the microphone and the speakers, but nothing to worry about. I stopped using it because it does not fully cover this particular area. The leather ones… the basics. pic.twitter.com/IWg0X0jpY3 — Teresa (@wiseEMAN100) April 21, 2022

In the case of transparent covers, this user points to a common problem: cracks in the corners. I have personally met this issue on iPhone 12 Pro Max. Putting and removing the cover, it ended up cracking at the corners. Our colleague Javier Lacort has had the same problem, together with Other users. I tried the official iPhone XR clear case back then for a year and didn’t experience this issue so something has changed from model to model.

Silicone iPhone cases have their own drama with pockets. Leaving this aside, the truth is that the official silicone cases they have a different problem: they peel easily. Several users also leave their testimonial, such as this silicone case with a “peck” in one corner. A problem where we find many examples in this type of covers and that I have suffered in the first person.

In the same thread that we mentioned before, as well as in cases that we know firsthand, no problems like these have been reported. Our colleague Miguel López indicated this on his Twitter, where he recounted his experience with two different covers:

At the moment the official silicone case of my iPhone 13 Pro Max is not giving me any problems. Although if the data serves you, the same official silicone case of my previous iPhone, the XS, ended up skinned – Miquel López (@mlopca) April 19, 2022

Well no. This time I bought the black leather one, I normally bought the brown one, and after 1 year it is perfect, I am surprised to see depending on which leather models of another color, really. – Marc Alonso (@MARC_intosh) April 19, 2022

iPhone 13 Pro and cherry leather case since September and it is in perfect condition and I have the phone all day any way and anywhere. – Mari García-Pardo García (@MariGPG98) April 22, 2022

As can be seen, there are users who are satisfied with their covers. Although the proliferation of cases gives the impression that there has been a certain slump in the quality of Apple cases. If this is your case, let’s see if the warranty can be claimed from Apple and in which cases it is covered.

Claim the guarantee to Apple for non-conformity





If you come across an iPhone case that you think has suffered unusual or improper wear, you can always request that Apple enforce the warranty. As we know, last year Spain decided to extend the mandatory warranty on products to three years. The new guarantee applies to products purchased from January 1, 2022, so it is something to take into account when claiming.

The legal guarantee of Apple products in Spain is regulated according to the provisions of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users (RDL 1/2007). Looking at the legal guarantee document, we can allege that the cover has a lack of conformity because “it does not present the usual quality and benefits of a product of the same type that the consumer and user can reasonably expect”, reflected in article 116.

In order to demonstrate that the cover has a lack of conformity, the wear or damage must not have occurred as a result of a fall

According to the Twitter thread that we mentioned before, we see that some users have ended up claiming Apple. There have been cases of transparent cases with cracks in the corners, where the company’s technical support has agreed to exchange it for a new one. As is logical, we will not be able to claim anything if the cover has suffered a fall, as it would be the cause of the breakage or defect.

We can contact Apple Customer Support for free in various ways in case we want to make a claim. Going to the Apple service to evaluate the case may be an option if yours has not suffered falls and yet it shows unusual signs of wear. Here it will be up to the technicians to assess if you deserve a free replacement or not.