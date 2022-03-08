when you will no longer be able to use the ATM

The ATM is definitely in the viewfinder of the tax authorities. Let’s see what changes for ATMs.

Using an ATM is an absolutely natural gesture for most Italians but the taxman looks at it with great suspicion and things for ATMs are changing.

The Tax Authority has received new investigative powers from the Privacy Authority and by virtue of these powers it can carefully monitor Italians’ current accounts, ATMs and credit cards. The aim is to bring out all the black, but also all the recycling that with traditional methods the taxman is unable to intercept. Currently the ATM is one of the great special guards by the Revenue Agency, but things could change.

The squeeze begins

This year the government was planning to lower the cash threshold to € 1000. This rule actually entered into force but was then canceled by the will of the center-right and consequently the cash has now returned to € 2000. But the Government wants at all costs to limit the use of cash as much as possible and consequently from 2023, however, the limit will return to € 1000 although many do not like this. The Government and the European Union aim for the full traceability of every economic movement.

Here’s what’s happening

If it were possible to make all money movements and payments perfectly traceable, that’s it evading the tax authorities would become virtually impossible. But let’s see what’s happening to ATMs. As users have been realizing for months now, ATMs in Italy are continually shrinking. The reason is very simple: the banks absolutely want to cut costs and consequently gradually want to abandon expensive ATMs.

A process already underway

Orange account it has long since abandoned its ATM circuit and relies on those of other banks. But other institutions are also planning to abandon the ATM and the consequence is that ATMs will tend to shrink more and more. Those who survive will obviously have to take the place of the missing ones as well and consequently the commissions for those who withdraw from a bank other than their own are in the process of being go from € 0.49 to € 1.50.

So if the government plans there is an ever stronger squeeze around ATMs it is also and above all the banks themselves who now consider the ATM an excessive cost and want to get rid of it. Surely the process will be long but it must be said that it is already proceeding at rapid speed.