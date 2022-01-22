Despite being a waste product of our body, feces can tell us a lot about our state of health. In fact, thanks to the observation of their consistency, as well as of the color, it is possible to identify any anomalies of the gastrointestinal system.

For example, if the stool is made up of hard lumps, it could suggest the presence of constipation, or constipation. Conversely, however, if the stools are liquid or composed of soft flakes, they could signal the presence of diarrhea and, therefore, an ongoing inflammation.

In this sense, it should be remembered that in case of diarrhea or constipation this natural substance could be of great help.

As we said, therefore, the color of the stool is also very important. For example, if they tend to red or black, they could be a sign of bleeding and you should notify your doctor immediately.

If, on the other hand, the stools stink a lot and take on a light color and an oily appearance, they could be linked to steatorrhea, a disorder that we will discuss in a moment.

When your stool stinks like hell it’s always a good idea to check the toilet to see if it looks like this

As reported by several studies, the term steatorrhea indicates the elimination of fatty substances along with the faeces. The latter, as already mentioned, could appear clear and greasy, and emanate a strong and pungent odor.

However, steatorrhea generally does not manifest itself only with the stench and greasy appearance of the stool. In fact, other gastrointestinal symptoms may also appear, including cramps, bloating, diarrhea, vomiting and nausea.

Causes and remedies

This change in the consistency and appearance of stools usually could be related to diet, or other malabsorption syndromes.

In other cases, however, this disorder could be associated with certain diseases, such as Crohn’s disease, liver cirrhosis or gallbladder stones. In the latter case, back pain could also be the alarm bell of an inflammation in the gallbladder.

Other pathologies linked to steatorrhea could be primary biliary cirrhosis, cystic fibrosis, pancreatitis and celiac disease.

However, since steatorrhea is not a disease but a symptom of other medical conditions, it is advisable to identify the causes and act promptly.

If the anomalies found last for more than 2 days, and if the situation recurs enough, it is important to contact your doctor as soon as possible.