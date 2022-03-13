When zombies eat laughter

‘Bad boys’ (2020). / GIVES

Who was going to tell good old George A. Romero, the true architect of the zombie universe as we know them today, which defined their characteristics and future budgets with the mythical The night of the Living Dead (1968), that these illustrious resurrected -the other undead with packaging and luster are the vampires- not only become protagonists of horror stories at close range, but also give rise to stories in which we can have a few laughs.

A new sample button arrived on the billboard this weekend, on Friday, specifically, with the premiere of the Spanish Malnazidosby Javier Ruiz Caldera (Anacletus -2015-, superlopez -2018-), a film in which zombies make an appearance in nothing more and nothing less than our Civil War, uniting combatants from both sides to fight against the common enemy of an army of infected human-eaters created by the Nazis. Yet another example of calls zombie comediesa whole subgenre within the zombie subgenre, if the expression is allowed, which has 80s origins in films that began mixing horror-gore without complexes, for more inri- and humor, like those remembered The return of the living dead (1985), by Dan O’Bannon, and Re-Animator (1985), by Stuart Gordon; or, a decade later, the resounding brain dead (1992), work and grace of the New Zealander Peter Jackson and titled in Spain Your mother has eaten my dogand the Italian my girlfriend is a zombie (1994), starring Rupert Everett and directed by Michele Soavi, a disciple of the transalpine master Dario Argento.

MORE HUMOR THAN HORROR

And it is that the behavioral patterns that govern a zombie “as God intended”, in its two typological aspects in terms of speed tip, those that go slower than a tartan -in plan The Walking Dead– or those who run as much or more than Usain Bolt -there it is World War Z (2013) to demonstrate it-, a certain desire to be objects of humor is joined in a punctual way per se. In this sense, in which the comic aspect prevails over pure and simple terror, Zombie Party (2004) can be considered, in the humble opinion of the undersigned, the most representative film, if we ignore respectable precedents, such as Bitelchus (1988), by the always great Tim Burton, where an unleashed Michael Keaton – yes, we already know, that the character in question is actually a ghost, although with a clear appearance of a zombie – scares the tenants of a house to throw them out; or the army of darkness (1992), third part of the saga Infernal possession, led by Bruce Campbell and in which humor dominates practically the entire film. And since we mention Burton, we also slip here the masterful Corpse Bride (2005).

‘Welcome to Zombieland’ (2009). / GIVES

Zombie Party, a British film directed by the imaginative Edgar Wright, with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in the main roles, is a hilarious romantic comedy, one of the best in general terms of this century if we were to make a not very extensive list. Apart from Wright’s good cinematographic work, the presence of the comedians Pegg -also the film’s screenwriter- and Frost is decisive for the success of the film, which narrates the adventures of an immature thirty-year-old whose girlfriend has left him, precisely because of his lack of concern and little commitment to his partner, and that he lives with an equally irresponsible fellow sufferer. funny gagcinephile references and an appropriate soundtrack make up this recommendable film, which clearly reflects how zombies become a metaphor for the social alienation to which we are subjected in this uncertain century in which we live and which is masterfully illustrated in the scene, resolved in a sequence shot, in which a tired Pegg leaves the house he shares with Frost and goes to the supermarket to buy an ice cream and a beer, and returns again, passing neighbors and passers-by without realizing that they have become undead (don’t we often seem so?).

Under this same humorous prism are welcome to zombieland (2009) and its sequel, Zombieland: kill and finish (2019), both by Ruben Fleischer, with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. It is a more casual and hooligan humor; the first installment is fresher than the second, and therefore, much better -you already know that sequels were never good, except The Godfather II-. The plot is set in the umpteenth zombie apocalypse, in which two survivors, the quiet Columbus (Eisenberg) and the tough cowboy Tallahassee (Harrelson) join forces with Wichita (Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) in order to kill walking dead who, by the way, are the fast speed ones, for a change.

Zombie Party (2004). / GIVES

EVEN IN HAVANA

Let’s not forget films like Fido (2006), the original film by Andrew Currie, with Carrie-Anne Moss, Dylan Baker and Henry Czerny, in which the undead are used by society as a kind of pet, if not slave, and which is a critical not veiled to various issues that fully affect us, such as mega-consumerism; or the hilarious and gore nazi zombies (2009), by the Norwegian Tommy Wirkola, beings that terrorize a group of young people on vacation in a mountain. Among so many Anglo-Saxon films, the Spanish-Cuban production stands out in this succinct and, therefore, partial, sample of the parodies of the zombie subgenre. Juan of the Dead (2011), a film with a backlash and a double meaning, which is forgiven the occasional technical failure and which immerses us in the city of Havana, where an epidemic turns the inhabitants into zombies, while the Cuban government denies it and He attributes it to an “imperialist invasion”. A great sense of humor in a film directed by Alejandro Brugés and starring Alexis Díaz de Villegas, Jorge Molina, Andrea Duro, Andros Perugorría and Antonio Dechent.

‘John of the Dead’ (2011). / GIVES

Of the “last” films to arrive in this universe, apart from the aforementioned Malnazidoshave been the American The dead don’t die (2019), by Jim Jarmusch, and the Australian Little Monsters, winner of the awards for best feature film and best screenplay at the Isla Calavera Canary Islands Fantastic Film Festival 2019. This hilarious film by Abe Forsythe, who also signs the ingenious text, has brilliant dialogues and situations, with an immeasurable and unknown in the fights of humor Lupita Nyong’o, in the role of a kindergarten teacher who finds herself surrounded by angry zombies with her little students, whom she tries to save from the threat of the hungry brain-eaters with songs and ukulele included. Quite a delight.