Where am I going? Checco Zalone tonight on TV: plot, phrases, videos, curiosities | Friend

Tonight on TV is the most watched film ever in Italy. Where am I going? with Checco Zalone (44 years old). That of the permanent job. And of the mythical The first republic in sprung style (alias Celentano: below the video). The appointment is on Canale 5 at 21.25. Regardless of the broken records (many!), It is the film to see on TV tonight. Because it is truly the most beautiful and fun new Italian costume comedy of recent years.

Where am I going? with Checco Zalone: ​​24 hours and it was immediately a record

It was January 1st 2016 when Where am I going? arrived in Italian cinemas. 24 hours and it was immediately a record. The highest grossing ever, on the first day of release: € 6.85,000. The Apulian comedian beat himself (Catinelle sun). The record remained of Where am I going? for 4 years. Then in 2020 it came out Tolo Tolo and beat it. But anyway, the film was always with (and, in this case) Checco Zalone… We’ll tell you all the other records / curiosities of the film below.

Where am I going? The trailer

Quo vado is on TV tonight ?: plot, cast, characters

It starts in Africa, in an unspecified place on the savannah. Checco (Zalone, and who else?!?) Tells his story to the chief of a local tribe. Since when little boy at school already dreamed of a steady job. All his life Checco lived with his parents, postponing the marriage with his eternal fiancée Penelope. Let’s call him, if you like, big baby. He found a steady job. Official at the hunting and fishing office of his country.

But in 2015 comes the public administration reform. And Checco, cut, is called to Rome. Either he renounces or he is put on the move and transferred. The challenge is with the very strict Dr. Sironi (Sonia Bergamasco). Checco does not give up on his dream. And the odyssey begins …

In the cast there are also Eleonora Giovanardi, in the role of the young researcher that ours meets when he is sent among the Norwegian ice. Maurizio Micheli and Ludovica Modugno are the parents. Lino Banfi, Zalone’s idol and fellow countryman, is the senator. Federico Ielapi, who plays Checco as a child, will become the protagonist of the Pinocchio by Matteo Garrone. Al Bano and Romina Power interpret themselves.

Checco Zalone sings La prima repubblica: the video

The most beautiful and funny jokes and phrases of the film

“And you Checco, what do you want to do when you grow up?”, “I want to be a permanent job” /“You see doctor, when I was a child and my mother bought me the Calippo, seeing that it melted I was already suffering madly. Imagine the melting Arctic ice cap. These are things I can’t stand “. “To the Arctic Circle! It’s freezing cold, but! More than Roccaraso, more! “.

“I’m great here, Fanelli! My colleagues have practically given me this treatment. That if there is one thing to do, but also a photocopy, they say: “No, you are not capable, your colleague must do it”. What is his name? Mobbing. Mobbing, Fanelli, how it relaxes me!“/” She did not love me, she loved my fixed place “/” We will call our daughter Ines. What beauty means purity. Even the National Institute of State Bodies, but purity is also good ”.

Browse the gallery Checco Zalone, where to see all his films in streaming

Checco Zalone aka Luca Medici

Where am I going? is the fourth film of the actor / songwriter / screenwriter / imitator / musician / showman / director born in Capurso on 3 June 1977. Real name Luca Pasquale Medici. His films? In order of issue: I fall from the clouds, what a beautiful day, sun in puddles. Where am I going? And Tolo Tolo. Between 2009 and 202 they grossed over 2020 million euros. Four out of five (missing the first) are in the top 10 of the highest takings in Italy ever.

The records of Quo go?

Where am I going? is the most watched film ever in Italy. Nobody beats him in terms of number of spectators: 9.3 million. Not even Avatar that according to the attendance in the room, beats it as takings. But for very little. Between James Cameron’s blockbuster (3 Oscars) and the film tonight on TV on Canale 5 at 21.25, there is only a handful of euros: 329,570 to be exact… We are over 65 million euros.

Quo vado ?: curiosities

Let’s start with the title. Where am I going? plays with the Latin “quo vadis?”. Where are you going? But it is also a literary / cinematic quote: Quo vadis?, based on the novel by the Polish Henryk Sienkiewicz, was the first American historical blockbuster shot in Rome in 1951. The birth of Hollywood on the Tiber. Checco did not beat alone Avatar. But also Harry Potter And Star Wars (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). The latter was his direct rival, in the room, in that January 2016. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows held the highest grossing record on the first day of release. Where am I going? it has also been successful abroad. Except in Russia. Where they really didn’t like it and was withdrawn after a week. In Italy, however, the critics also liked it. So much to deserve 3 nominations for the David di Donatello: Best Supporting Actress (Sonia Bergamasco), original song (la prima repubblica). Young David to director Gennaro Nunziante. Add 4 nominations for the Silver Ribbons: won for best production. Here I go? it is a “rich” film. The producers invested 10 million euros. Which are also seen only in the list of locations. Puglia (in Conversano, province of Bari), Sardinia (in Genoni), Lampedusa, Calabria. And Val di Susa, the Circeo National Park, the Star Park in Aprilia. The troupe went up in Norway, in Bergen and Ny-Ålesund, in the Arctic Base Dirigibile Italia of the National Research Council. To go around the Svalbard islands, then, they made 4 plane changes. The woman of Checco’s dreams is Eleonora Giovanardi. She plays Valeria, the researcher who, perhaps, will “change” the eternal big baby. Graduated from the Paolo Grassi School of Dramatic Art in Milan, she was “discovered” by Zalone on TV, alongside Maurizio Crozza (In Wonderland). When we interviewed her, she told us: «After four auditions with director Gennaro Nunziante, I did the fifth with Luca. And I must say that I immediately understood that we could get along … The gift I have left of this film is our friendship. And having gone to incredible places like the Svalbard Islands, where perhaps I would never have gone ». Read the rest here. Since then she has returned to the theater and on TV (The alligator, in 2020). With Where am I going ?, Zalone it has also revolutionized the way to “launch” a film. No trailers or YouTube clips. Only sketches on social media. On Facebook. Three hilarious “spots or spotti, for those who do not know English” which immediately reached i 2 million views. With Checco a pharmacist, then a patient in psychotherapy, to finish as a trusted consultant in the Vatican. The director of Where am I going? is Gennaro Nunziante, behind the camera also in the 3 previous films. But not for Tolo Tolo: his latest (so far) film Checco Zalone made it himself. Signing it with his real name Luca Medici.

Good vision of Where am I going?, tonight on TV on Canale 5 at 21.25. After you will feel better …

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION