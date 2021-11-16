Where and how Italians will spend Christmas and New Year

Italians will spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2021 with their family, in Italy and in a villa outside the city. This is what emerges from the report by the Emma Villas Observatory, specialized in the sector of short-term rentals of prestigious villas and estates, which clearly explains what the winter holiday trend of our compatriots.

The villa holiday is perfect for spending the Christmas holidays, with your family or friends during which to share space and time. Better if there location is a dream. Space for imagination, then, from the farmhouse between the Tuscan crests to the mega villa with heated swimming pool facing the sea (where you can also dive on New Year’s Eve for a midnight swim).

The most popular destinations for Christmas and New Year

Due to the restrictions of the last two years, Italians have shown that they want to take a vacation to ‘switch off’ and escape the city. The confirmation came on the occasion of the All Saints’ Bridge, which saw 10 million and 535 thousand compatriots set out on the road. The most popular destinations seem to have been the closest ones, given that nine out of ten Italians remained within national borders and 70% of these in their own region.

The trend destinations so far have been, in first place, the Tuscany, with 169 weeks booked in the villas spread over the territory, followed by Sicily, which recorded bookings for 33 weeks in prestigious villas and, in third place, practically equal merit for the number of weeks booked (23 against 22) Puglia and Umbria. For the Christmas holidays, Tuscany is confirmed as the first destination chosen by Italians, with 75 weeks booked, followed by Umbria, with 48 weeks.

A holiday villa, Ferragnez style

Company, sharing, costs and fun are the ingredients of the recipe for the perfect Christmas holiday. As also explained by Giammarco Bisogno, founder and CEO of Emma Villas, “The villa is becoming more and more the destination, and not just a nice accommodation”. In a villa you can have very high quality standards, exclusive services such as the tennis court, the spa, one (or more) hobby rooms, for oneself and one’s family or group of friends, with the guarantee of maximum security – also due to Covid – and privacy.

This is why this type of residences are increasingly being chosen as a place to spend the holidays. Chiara Ferragni led the way in this sense. Those who follow the well-known influencer on Instagram will know very well that when they decide to spend a weekend or a holiday away from home, summer or winter, they often do so by taking their family – which is very extended – and friends with them and choose a mega luxurious villa with many rooms, where everyone has their own privacy, but also common spaces where they can meet and have fun (especially by posting endless stories). The trend to spend a holiday in a villa rather than in a hotel is therefore not only driven by the pandemic but also by social trends.

How much does it cost to rent a super villa

The national average cost for renting a prestigious villa or estate with a private pool is approx 5,755 euros per booking (3,949 euros per week). These are costs to be “spread” over rather long stays and between multiple guests which, on average, can be translated into an indicative expense of about 70 euros per person per night, in mansions of a thousand and one nights (there are three-star hotels in Italy that cost much more, especially during the holidays). If the national average wants the stay to last just over a week (1.3 weeks), there are some regions such as Sardinia, Lazio and the Marche that have higher permanence rates. The first, in fact, is chosen for 1.6 weeks, while Lazio and Marche for 1.5.

The study, developed by analyzing bookings, has highlighted a trend that sees families renting villas or farmhouses to spend the year-end holidays: already in mid-November, bookings on Emma Villas for the end of 2021 have equaled those of the two years previous. And Christmas is still more than a month away.