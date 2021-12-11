where (and how) they caught the archbishop and the “consecrated virgin” – Libero Quotidiano





Mauro Zanon December 11, 2021

The Aupetit affair, named after the former archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, met a new coup de théâtre on Thursday. Exactly one week after the Pope’s acceptance of his resignation, following the revelations of the magazine Le Point on an alleged relationship between the high prelate and a woman, Paris Match published an article entitled “Aupetit lost for love”, with lots of photos showing the former archbishop dressed in civilian clothes in the company of another woman. On the shots stolen by the Parisian weekly on Monday 6 December, Michel Aupetit, black jeans, black coat, black beret and red scarf, stroll the streets of Viroflay, in the Yvelines department, and later in the forest of Meudon, next to Laetitia Calmeyn, 46, consecrated virgin, brilliant Belgian theologian and teacher at the prestigious Collège des Bernardins, where President Macron delivered his famous speech in 2018 on the need to “repair” the torn bond between the French state and the Church.





In the Paris Match article, signed by Caroline Pigozzi, not only is it revealed that it was Aupetit himself who had Laetitia Calmeyn appointed teacher of moral theology at the Collège des Bernardins, but also that the two would not only have a friendship relationship spiritual and intellectual, but a loving liaison. “No forgiveness to the archbishop of Paris, he would have lied to the Pope”, writes the Parisian weekly, assuring that Aupetit “would have omitted her female ties” to the Holy Father, “passing over in silence” her “proximity” with this theologian. In short, there was not only Colette (as she is called according to information from Paris Match), the girl with whom Aupetit would have had a relationship in 2012, when she was vicar general of Paris, but also another woman, perhaps even more important . “Archbishop Aupetit strongly denies the false accusations and vigorously deplores the malicious insinuations contained in this publication,” said Aupetit’s lawyer, Jean Reinhart.





The former archbishop reproaches Paris Match for the way the photos were taken, “with a telephoto lens to suggest the idea of ​​a relationship”, speaking of “slanderous and nauseating methods” and saying he is ready to drag the weekly to court. The Paris Match scoop explodes two days after the press conference given by Pope Francis in the plane that was taking him back to Rome after his trip to Cyprus and Greece. Responding to press questions on the Aupetit case, he spoke of “small caresses and massages” that the former archbishop allegedly lavished, before urging journalists to “investigate” the affair and to explain that “he had accepted the resignation not on the altar of truth, but on the altar of hypocrisy “. In short, it is Aupetit’s lie by omission that would have prompted the Pope to make the decision to relieve him of office so quickly, according to Paris Match. Le Figaro, for its part, instead evokes the smoky communication of the former archbishop after the first revelations of the Point and in particular his refusal to explain himself “publicly in a clear way”. A nurse by training, Laetitia Calmeyn, according to Paris Match, was so influential that “some in Aupetit’s entourage consider her responsible for their difficulties in being heard by the resigned bishop”. In the spring of 2018, among other things, Calmeyn was appointed consultor of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome by the Pope. Urged by Parisien on the friendship between Aupetit and the Belgian theologian, the entourage of the former replied with these words: «It is a long-standing friendship. Nothing more”. The Pope, writes Paris Match, is “tired” of everything that is happening in France: “Has the” firstborn daughter of the Church “become cursed for Rome? Fire of Notre-Dame de Paris in April 2019, Sauvé report on sexual abuse in October 2021 and a new storm in December ». In reference, in fact, to Aupetit, who yesterday, at the Church of Saint-Sulpice, in Paris, celebrated his farewell mass for the archdiocese.