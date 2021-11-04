where and how to get up to 40 thousand euros

Moving, moving home and investing in the purchase of a property could today be less expensive than expected. In fact, a call has been opened that recognizes a sort of “Bonus” for buying a house, the amount of which may vary from 10 thousand to 40 thousand euros for every single request. The municipalities involved are more than 400, but to access the benefit there are some conditions to be respected.

Grants for home purchase expenses: where can you get them

To launch the initiative relating to “contributions on the purchase and / or recovery costs of propertiesWas the Piemonte region, involving well 465 mountain municipalities. The home purchase bonus it is intended for people who move their residence and habitual residence in the towns / small villages identified by the call (available here), but only for properties used as their first residence.

The project, therefore, is aimed at favoring and encouraging the repopulation and socio-economic revitalization of mountain areas, acting in contrast to the marginalization of such areas.

Who can request the house purchase bonus in Piedmont

They can participate in the call launched by the Piedmont Region e request the home purchase bonus all natural persons holding the right of ownership – or who undertake to acquire a right of ownership – of a property to be used for residential use (and related appurtenances), registered in the land registry in the territory of municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants – identified by call itself – provided that, as already mentioned above, they transfer their residence and habitual residence and that, moreover, they meet the following requirements:

be in possession of Italian citizenship or from another State of the European Union or to be non-EU subjects holding a residence permit with a duration of not less than 10 years, referred to in Article 9 of Legislative Decree 286/1998;

or from another State of the European Union or to be non-EU subjects holding a residence permit with a duration of not less than 10 years, referred to in Article 9 of Legislative Decree 286/1998; be of age and not having been born before 1955;

and not having been born before 1955; be a resident of a non-mountain Italian municipality , as per the list in Annex A;

, as per the list in Annex A; have not previously received any contributions public for the purchase of a house.

It will then be the competent regional service for the preliminary investigation to the disbursement which will, for each application admitted to grant, verify the completeness and validity of the submitted documentation and the costs actually incurred, requesting clarifications or additions if necessary.

The disbursement of the contribution will be made in only solution, following the positive verification of the relative documentation, with an act of the Responsible of the competent Sector.

Home purchase bonus: the amounts

The Piedmont Region has decided to recognize a minimum amount payable for each project equal to 10 thousand euros. The maximum amount provided is instead 40 thousand euros.

In calculate the payable amountfurthermore, the value of the property will not be taken into account. In case of purchasein fact, the maximum amount of the grant will not exceed 50% of the total costs incurred for the costs associated with the purchase of the property (and related appurtenances). In reverse, if the bonus is required for recovery work of a property (and related appurtenances) already owned by the beneficiaries, then the maximum amount of the contribution will not exceed 50% of the amount of the work.

In the case of purchase and contextual recovery of a property and related appurtenances, the same limits remain valid. The contribution is cumulative, in compliance with the limits set by each reference legislation, also with other contributions, incentives, concessions of any nature and in any case named, for the same intervention, with the exception of interventions for which the so-called Superbonus 110 has been requested. % (here the changes in progress).

In order to identify the beneficiaries, the Region will draw up one ranking, defined in order of points and which takes into account the type of project for which the bonus is requested, the geographical location of the applicant (as well as his / her work activity, the composition of the family unit).

Every evaluation criterion a minimum and maximum score was awarded. In some cases it is the computer system that instantly acquires the information and data requested, in others it will be required to attach a document or to proceed with self-declaration.

How to apply for the home purchase grant in Piedmont

There application form the announcement must be submitted exclusively electronically starting from 12.00 on 2 November, using a specific application that will be made available online in the section of the regional portal dedicated to the Announcement, at the address Bandiera.regione.piemonte.it.

To send the request there will be time until 12.00 on 15 December 2021. After this deadline, the system will not allow the application to be sent, by filling in the appropriate form on the site using a dedicated computer application, starting from November 2, 2021, in which the candidate, under his own responsibility, must declare:

the personal data and references, both of the beneficiary and of his / her family unit;

the location of the property and related appurtenances, with the specific cadastral references, the description of the proposed intervention,

the estimated amount of the investment;

the certified email address to which to receive automatic communications from the computerized management platform;

possession of the subjective requirements;

the elements necessary for the attribution of scores;

the undertaking of the commitments to fulfill all the obligations set out in the announcement, and to ensure the share of co-financing necessary for the implementation of the proposed intervention;

the references proving the payment of the stamp duty of € 16.00 in digital or traditional format, indicating the identification number and the date of issue (available on the revenue stamp), also declaring to have canceled it and to keep it in original for any checks by the regional administration.

In addition, the beneficiary will have to attach in separate scans a series of documents necessary to substantiate the aforementioned declarations.

In the event of a contribution relating to the purchase, the deed of sale (what is it and what are the fees to be paid we explain it here) must be stipulated within 6 months from the date of approval of the ranking, under penalty of forfeiture of the contribution. In the event of a bonus relating to the recovery of existing assets, the works must be completed within 18 months from the date of approval of the ranking.

Within 3 months from the conclusion of the intervention, the beneficiary must submit the reporting of the expenses actually incurred, attaching to the declarations documents to demonstrate the effective conclusion of the intervention and the payment. Finally, the owner has the obligation to maintain the destination and use of the property subject to contribution a first home for at least 10 years (starting from the date of request for disbursement of the bonus). At the same time, he will not be able to change the residential use of the property or use it – or the related appurtenances – for activities that provide him with an economic advantage.