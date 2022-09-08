Where and how to see the Marvel, Disney and Star Wars panels

The D23 of offers us great surprises from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, are you going to miss it?

We are at less than a day for D23 to kick off, basically E3, SDCC or whatever you want to call it Disney. Don’t let the name mislead you, D23 is not Disney 2023, but Disney 1923, year of the company’s foundation. For a few years this event has been celebrated with a lot of announcements, although last year it was not possible due to Covid, so this year’s edition is eagerly awaited.

What will we see during the 3 days that D23 will last? Well, basically ads. Video games, series and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and everything that has a place within the company. Do you want to see the panels and be surprised? Well, at La Casa de EL we make it easy for you and we explain how and where to see them. We have selected the most interesting panels, although we warn you that not all of them are available via streaming.

FRIDAY – SEPTEMBER 9

19:30 – Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at D23 will kick off with a fantastic extravaganza including the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony. Disney CEO Bob Chapek will give fans an early look at Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder, an extraordinary celebration 100 years in the making that will also feature musical performances, special guests and surprises for the public.

The Disney Legends Award is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the Disney legacy, and this year’s honorees include Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price “Bob » Foster, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Josh Gad, Doris Hardoon, Idina Menzel, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

22:00 – Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE: Tune in to the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase for announcements, trailers, and reveals of new and upcoming games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios.

SATURDAY – SEPTEMBER 10

00:30 – Studio Showcase, Day 1: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar: Join Disney Studios to see what’s to come in theaters and on Disney+ from iconic Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, as well as their namesake film group behind recent Disney hits like Cruella, Jungle Cruise and Chip’ Ndale: Rescue Rangers.

NOT available in streaming

7:00 p.m. – Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios: Welcome to all multiversal, intergalactic, and global adventurers as Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios preview upcoming titles, including sneak peeks and special guests. The highlight of the D23.

NOT available in streaming

SUNDAY – SEPTEMBER 11

00:30 – Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza! Join Disney Branded Television for an exclusive showcase that highlights a legacy of storytelling excellence and includes appearances by talent, performances and never-before-seen sneak peeks of original content for Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

