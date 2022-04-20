Where and since when can I watch The Batman in streaming



Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. WARNER BROS.

April 19, 2022 1:00 p.m.

Just a few weeks after its debut in theaters, the movie The Batman came to streaming this week from HBO Max.

With this premiere, said platform now has the complete catalog of the movies of the powerful bat belonging to the DC Universe.

The plot of the film starring Robert Pattinson focuses on the fact that Gotham City’s political elite is experiencing a latent threat, with the arrival of a serial killer willing to unmask the deepest mysteries and secrets of the corruption that stalks the city.

This is why Batman assumes the duty of protecting his home at all costs and decides to face this mysterious villain, not knowing that he would enter a world of clues and riddles that would reveal his close relationship with sinister characters.

The film, directed by Matt Reeves, features the appearance of Catwoman, represented by Zoë Kravitz, who will be an essential ally for the interests of the bat. She is joined by the loyal Alfred, played by Andy Serkis, and Lieutenant James Gordon, played by Jeffrey Wright, as Batman’s only allies on his way.

The cast is joined by actor Colin Farrell as The Penguin and John Turturro, who will be the evil Carmine Falcone. Both are the owners of the nightclub where all the corruption and rottenness of the city meets. But his main rival this time will be The Riddler, an ingenious and unusual villain, who is in charge of actor Paul Dano.

Since when is The Batman available on HBO Max?

The movie The Batman was added to the HBO Max catalog this Monday, April 18, at no cost to its subscribers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Thus, it joins the recent films released by Warner Bros. available on the platform such as Matrix Resurrections, Dune, King Richard, The Suicide Squad, among others.