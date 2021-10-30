where and when he was born, age, private life, ex-partner, Francesca Barra, children, Jeeg Robot

Claudio Santamaria who he is: where and when he was born, age, private life, ex-wife, Francesca Barra, children, They called him jeeg Robot. The actor, tonight is a guest at Amadeus a The usual unknown, the Rai Uno evening game which starts at 8.45pm where you have to guess the mysterious relative.

Where and when Claudio Santamaria was born

Claudio Santamaria, full name Claudio Santamaria Ferraro, was born in Rome on July 22, 1974. He is 47 years old and of the zodiac sign of Cancer. Otre ad actor (in 2016 he won the David di Donatello for the best protagonist in the film They called him Jeeg Robot) is an Italian voice actor.

Santamaria was born and raised in Rome in the neighborhood Meadows. His father is Roman, his mother from Senise in the province of Potenza. He graduated from the artistic high school and worked for a short period in dubbing before starting his studies on the three-year course of Acting Training held by Beatrice Bracco. After an unsuccessful attempt to be admitted to the Academy, his stage debut comes with Our City directed by Stefano Molinari. In the theater he plays in the Area Teatro company alongside Paola Cortellesi.

The debut in the cinema

His film debut was in 1997 with Fireworks by Leonardo Pieraccioni. It then appears in the work before Gabriele Muccino That’s it, in the movie Marco Risi The Last New Year and The Siege of Bernardo Bertolucci. The actual claim comes in Almost blue And The last Kiss for which he also receives a nomination for the David di Donatello.

In 2002 he played the role of Pentothal in Paz! from Renato De Maria, receiving a nomination for the Silver Ribbons. Then participate in the next past of Maria Sole Tognazzi for which he receives another nomination for the Silver Ribbons.

In 2003 he works as a protagonist in the short film Red, for which he collaborates on the screenplay and direction. Alongside Licia Maglietta she participates in Agata and the storm of Silvio Soldini in the double role of Nico and Arturo. After the lucky But when do the girls arrive? from Pupi Avati, its success in the hall is definitively consolidated with Romanzo criminale di Michele Placido, film focused on the events of the Banda della Magliana.

In 2006 he took part in Casino Royale, the 21st film in the series on James Bond. Later he works and sings in TV fiction Rino Gaetano – But the sky is always bluer. At the end of February 2008 he is the protagonist of the film End of sentence never next to Valentina Cervi, in which he plays a boss of the Sacra Corona Unita.

He also takes part in three video clips, for Üstmamò, Umberto Tozzi and Irene Grandi. In January 2008 he sings and interprets The Pendulum, the towing single from the new Equ album. He was chosen to present the concert on May 1st 2008. In 2009 he also participated in the realization of the album Back In Gum Palace of Mammooth.

Career as a voice actor

Claudio Santamaria also works as a voice actor. Among the dubbed actors there are Christian Bale in the Batman film trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, and Eric Bana in Munich by Steven Spielberg. Back to dub the character of Batman, this time in Lego version in three animated films. Other experiences also follow in the world of audio books including the trilogy Millennium by Stieg Larsson for Emons-Marsilio.

Sanremo

During the Sanremo Festival 2009, on the evening of Wednesday 18 February is the birthday of the Genoese singer-songwriter Fabrizio De André. Together with PFM and Stefano Accorsi, Santamaria sings the famous song Bocca di Rosa.

In Sanremo Festival 2014 is a guest of the second evening. Here, he reads a letter from Alberto Manzi that he plays in the miniseries It’s never too late, broadcast on Rai 1 a few days after the festival.

In Sanremo 2021 instead he performs as a dancer in the second evening together with his wife Francesca Barra during a performance by Achille Lauro.

The success of Lo They Called Jeeg Robot and Freak Out

In 2015 he plays the film directed by Ermanno Olmi in The meadows will return to the First World War. On 8 October 2015 he is on Rai 1 with the sentimental comedy Happiness arrived with Claudia Pandolfi. In 2016 he is the protagonist of They called him Jeeg Robot. Thanks to this film he was nominated as best actor in a leading role at the David by Donatello winning the prize.

In 2019 he works again with the Oscar-winning director Gabriele Salvatores in the movie All My Crazy Love.

In 2020, Gli anni più belli, film by Gabriele Muccino in which Santamaria acts together with Pierfrancesco Favino, Kim Rossi Stuart and Micaela Ramazzotti. Also in 2020 he participates as a competitor in the Celebrity Hunted program: Manhunt aired on Prime Video.

Today, October 28th, Santamaria is in theaters with Frreak Out. In the film, the Roman actor prepares for the greatest transformation of his career by becoming the Wolf Man. The director of the film is the same who turned him into Jeeg Robot: Gabriele Mainetti.

Claudio Santamaria, former partner, Francesca Barra and children

Before the relationship with the reporter Francesca Barra with whom he married, Santamaria was linked to another woman, Delfina Delettrez Fendi. It is the heir of one of the greatest Made in Italy brands: Fendi. Delfina is several years younger than the actor, but that hasn’t stopped them from falling in love. From their love Emma was born in 2007: at the time, Fendi was only 20 years old.

In a recent interview, Delfina tells of being tied to Santamaria like an umbilical cord. The two have a “brotherly love” and still spend a few weekends together. Together there is obviously their daughter Emma.

The marriage with Francesca Barra and their first child

In 2018, Santamaria got married to the journalist Francesca Barra. The wedding took place in Policoro in Basilicata, her city. The two have now announced that they will soon have their first child. A few years ago, the couple experienced a bad moment recently remembered by Claudio in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I would have liked a child with Francesca right away. We have had a great misfortune (refers to theabortion of 2019, ed) and now a great fortune “.