Where and when to see the 6 Nations 2022 on TV and streaming

New edition of the tournament kicks off on Saturday 5th February

Where, when and how you see the 6 Nations 2022 on TV and in streaming: all the information to not miss a moment of the tournament.

Where to see the 6 Nations 2022 on TV and in streaming?

All matches will be visible live on TV on Sky Sport Arena, channel 204 of the satellite platform, while only the matches of Italy will also be broadcast on Sky Sport One, channel 201 of the satellite platform, and free-to-air on TV8, channel 8 of digital terrestrial. All matches of the 6 Nations will be streamed on SkyGo And Now TV, while those of the blues will also be broadcast on stream of TV8.

Who will comment on the matches?

The commentary will be entrusted to Francesco Pierantozzi, Federico Fusetti and Moreno Molla. There will also be the contribution as talent of Andrea De Rossi and Alessandro Moscardi, with the studios of Davide Camicioli and Diego Dominguez.

When to see the 6 Nations?

The Six Nations 2022 kicks off on Saturday 5 February with the inaugural Ireland-Wales match at 3.15pm at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. The conclusion, however, is scheduled for Saturday 19 March (9 pm), at the Stade de France in Paris, with the France-England match.

The schedule of matches of the 6 Nations 2022

day 1

Saturday 5 February, 3.15 pm, Ireland-Wales

Saturday 5 February, 5.45 pm, Scotland-England

Sunday 6 February, 4 pm, France-Italy

day 2

Saturday 12 February, 3.15 pm, Wales-Scotland

Saturday 12 February, 5.45 pm, France-Ireland

Sunday 13 February, 4 pm, Italy-England

day 3

Saturday 26 February, 3.15 pm, Scotland-France

Saturday 26 February, 5.45 pm, England-Wales

Sunday 27 February, 4 pm, Ireland-Italy

day 4

Friday 11 March, 9pm, Wales-France

Saturday 12 March, 3.15 pm, Italy-Scotland

Saturday 12 March, 5.45 pm, England-Ireland

day 5

Saturday 19 March, 3.15 pm, Wales-Italy

Saturday 19 March, 5.45 pm, Ireland-Scotland

Saturday 19 March, 9 pm, France-England

