Anya Taylor-Joy shops for vintage finds just like you: walking through the packed booths of London’s famous Portobello Market as she travels to cities like Tokyo and her hometown of Los Angeles for work.

“I recently found an incredible Victorian mourning bracelet with a lock of hair inside from a stall in Portobello,” the actor tells me over Zoom. “I want to put something different into it, but I can’t figure out if I should hide the hair to respect it or what. I love the history and karmic energy behind vintage pieces like this. “Everything has a story.”

Taylor-Joy’s passion for vintage is evident in everything from her beauty styling (which usually includes a mod feline flick) to her fashion choices (think vintage Dior, Courages, and more). queen’s stake And A night in Soho, and a new partnership with 190-year-old watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre. She was attracted to this brand in the same way she is attracted to vintage items, “because of the history of it, and I love that there’s a story behind it.” A particular favorite of hers is the Caliber 101 watch worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation, which she calls “both a watch, but also stunningly beautiful jewellery”.

When she’s at home in Los Angeles she spends time combing through racks of Aralda vintage (“I’ve worn it a lot for press occasions, it’s so well curated”), and when in Japan she’s found “the most Picked up an incredible boiler suit that fits me great” in Jarmusch.

“Whenever I go vintage shopping with a specific idea in mind, I never find exactly what I want,” she says, laughing. “I think that’s part of the magic that comes with it. “Clothes find you.” For Taylor-Joy, what separates the “maybe” from the “must buy” is wearability. “If I can wear it and it will elevate any outfit, it’s coming home with me. “I recently bought a white pair of go-go boots and I’ve been wearing them a lot because they instantly dress up every outfit.”

When I mention the effect of her costume emma Taylor-Joy kindly provides some moral support as I make massive amounts of silly and hard-to-wear vintage purchases. “Speaking of stupid purchases: how many velvet vampire hats I keep buying and trying on,” she says. “Honestly, every time I’m about to go out, I think, ‘Maybe Today is the day for this cape. But that day never comes.”

Maybe, instead, he just needs the role.