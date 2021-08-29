Where are all the super yachts moored right now? In Italy- Corriere.it

All crazy about the Italian sea. The super rich from all over the world, to escape from the crowds and therefore from the threat of Covid, this summer they met in the waters of the Mediterranean that lap our coast. Italy is in fact for the second consecutive month at the top of the ranking for mega-yachts moored off the Bel Paese: in the last 5 days, as reported by Bloomberg, who has counted them, there are 228. Twenty more boats than the same last year period.
In second place in the ranking are the United States, which as Bloomberg still points out has lost 43 yachts compared to last year. In third place, another Mediterranean destination: Greece, with an increase of 60 ships. But on the list there are also some interesting new entries, such as the Monetenegro, which surprisingly climbed the world rankings and finished in tenth place with 17 yachts, proposing itself as an alternative to the more usual Croatian coast.
From Solaris, Abramovich’s 500 million yacht, spotted on the Costa Smeralda, to the boat in which supermodel Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend wear themselves out with selfies, in front of Capri. From Jeff Bezos’s Flying Fox, off the coast of Sicily, to Paris Hilton, spotted in Sardinia and Corsica, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, all scattered along our coast. Because this year it was Europe that dominated the latest Bloomberg Resilience Ranking on the best places to stay during the pandemic. With Italy attracting the 511-foot Dilbar owned by Alisher Usmanov, the 437-foot Al Mirqab of Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani and the 355-foot Le Grand Bleu of Eugene Shvidler, the Russian businessman partner and great friend of Roman Abramovich, who for some summer does not miss an opportunity to dock in Sardinia.