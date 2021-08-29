Where are all the super yachts moored right now? In Italy- Corriere.it

All crazy about the Italian sea. The super rich from all over the world, to escape from the crowds and therefore from the threat of Covid, this summer they met in the waters of the Mediterranean that lap our coast. Italy is in fact for the second consecutive month at the top of the ranking for mega-yachts moored off the Bel Paese: in the last 5 days, as reported by Bloomberg, who has counted them, there are 228. Twenty more boats than the same last year period. Loading... Advertisements

In second place in the ranking are the United States, which as Bloomberg still points out has lost 43 yachts compared to last year. In third place, another Mediterranean destination: Greece, with an increase of 60 ships. But on the list there are also some interesting new entries, such as the Monetenegro, which surprisingly climbed the world rankings and finished in tenth place with 17 yachts, proposing itself as an alternative to the more usual Croatian coast.

