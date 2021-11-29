Where are the 1,500 euros of the Super Cashback?

Who hoped to be able to receive i 1,500 euros of the Super Cashback so as to carry on with the Christmas gifts in the week of Black Friday he was left with a dry mouth. No one has yet received the wire transfer or at least that’s what we learn from the feedback received in the editorial office and from those found on the Net.

Super Cashback: the days of wire transfers

The 100,000 participants in the State Cashback who executed the highest number of valid transactions (at least 787) in the period between January and June should still collect the amount by tomorrow or at the latest in the next few days, taking into account the wait necessary for the transaction to be accounted for by the banking system. This is what you read in the Consap FAQ.

Refunds of the special Cashback, the so-called Super Cashback, will be made by 30 November 2021, without prejudice to the technical bank times for crediting the transfers.

The same Consap suggests carrying out a couple of further checks if the payment is late in arriving.

It is possible that the transfer was issued on the last day for refunds and it is necessary to wait for the bank technical times for the credit (up to 10 days).

Check that you have correctly indicated the IBAN within the IO app. Otherwise, register the bank details in the app to allow Consap to make the refund later.

Check that your current account, indicated during registration, is still active.

The program State cashback it was definitively canceled by the Draghi government with a decision taken at the end of October, despite the official website still reporting the third semester (January-June 2022) as active. A part of the executive, specifically some exponents of the 5 Star Movement, declared that they wanted to somehow keep the initiative operational, without however explaining how.

On the other hand, the Lottery of Receipts remains, also introduced a year ago by the Conte government with the dual purpose of encouraging the use of digital payments and counter the plague ofevasion which weighs on public coffers and the community.