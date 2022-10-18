where are the 78 PACs of the new network

Map with the location of the 78 PACs of the Community of Madrid.

In a week, the 78 new Points of Continuous Attention (PAC) of the Community of Madrid, the centers that replace and include the SUAP and SARS under the same name, will open their doors. To locate them, Medical Writing has made a map with the location of each of themwhich will be distributed throughout the regional geography. These new centers, which will begin to open on October 23 and 24 in a staggered manner, that is, they will not all open at the same time; arise on the occasion of the reorganization process of out-of-hospital emergencies in the Community of Madrid, “with the aim of guaranteeing continuity of care, prioritizing non-delayed careuntil the complete resolution of the reason for it ”, as reported by the Minister of Health himself, Enrique Ruiz-Escudero. the new model It will allow “overcoming pre-pandemic geographic coverage, offering nearby and accessible care points” while “optimizing” the available resources. “Our purpose is to continue offering the people of Madrid assistance of the highest quality, which guarantees equity, as well as efficiency and long-term sustainability.



What are the opening hours of the PACs?

About Opening hours to the public will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. the next day.as you have learned Medical Writing. However, this day will be longer in 14 of these centers, since they are linked to health centers that close at 3:00 p.m., so the opening of these PACs will coincide. In this way, the Community of Madrid will overlap the opening hours of the SUAP with that of the health centers in the ‘peak hours’that is, in those with the greatest demand for care and which, as explained by the Deputy Minister of Health Care and Public Health, Fernando Prados, coincides with the afternoon-night time slot. In this way, the aim is to give continuity to the health care of the health centers and they will be added to the 27 urgent care points that work 24 hours a day in hospital emergencies. So, “the new organization of out-of-hospital emergencies will adapt care to real demand“, he explained. In addition, on weekends its operating hours will be “24 hours” when there is no health center in the area that also offers services on Saturday or Sunday. In any case, the time overlap will not occur in all PACs, but in 80 percent of them and in which a greater demand for care is expected. Opening hours to the public will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. the next day



professional template

Peak and off-peak hours will be taken into account in the organization of human resources. Thus, services will be reinforced at times of increased workloadwhile templates will be downloaded at times of lower demand, although always maintaining minimal resources. The latest information that the Ministry of Health has advanced is that the ordinary working hours of the doctors who practice in these centers, and who are those who already practiced in the old SUAPs, will be increased by 7 percent, going from 1,536 hours per year to 1,642.5 hours per year worked. The ordinary day It means doing two or three afternoons per week, according to quarterly planning. However, the complementary daythat is to say, the one that corresponds to the performance of the shifts, will be done in the night shift and will last between 8 and 10 hours, a schedule that increases to 12 hours on weekends and holidays. As a general rule, all PACs will have, at least, a medical professional, a nursing staff and a caretaker. In peak hours, when there is more demand for care, there must be at least two nurses.



Primary Care will manage the 78 PAC