where are the Avengers during the Disney+ series

What happened to the Avengers (Avengers) during “Moon Knight” (Moon Knight, in its original language)? many followers of Marvel they wonder where in the MCU timeline the series of Disney Plus, and if in the next chapters the remembered superheroes such as Captain Marvel, Hulk, Thor, among others, will be seen. Here we tell you everything that is known

“Moon Knight” It has been well received by critics and the public of the streaming platform. Oscar Isaac’s performance, moreover, has been crucial to understand the split dimension of the character’s personalities. The story of this fiction is based on the Marvel comics that appeared since 1975 and its protagonist is Steven Grant, a millionaire who has a great secret: he shares his body with a mercenary named Marc Spector.

In this way, the dissociative identity disorder suffered by the protagonist is one of the keys to the creation of Doug Moench and Don Perlin. But then, where are the Avengers as the events of the series unfold? Disney Plus series.

Where are the Avengers during “Moon Knight”?

Set in London, “Moon Knight” takes place after what was seen in “Avengers: Endgame” Y “Hawk Eye”according to what was reported by the streaming platform.

I mean, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is probably with his family or training Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Meanwhile he Doctor Strange should be helping Tom Holland’s Peter Parker with what happened in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Meanwhile, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) would be in his laboratory with his cousin Jennifer Ann Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and WandaVision (Elizabeth Olsen) in his exile or getting closer to what will happen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. Likewise, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) are still off Earth.

These are the possibilities around the Avengers during “Moon Knight”, so it would not be unreasonable to see that, in some chapter of the Disney Plus series, one of the heroes may appear, albeit fleetingly.

What are Moon Knight’s abilities and powers?