Where are the hospitals and clinics located? – The financial

this wednesday August 31, 2022 was officially born on decentralized public body of Health Services of the Mexican Institute of Social Security for Welfare (IMSS-Well-being)with the decree of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador published in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF).

According to the decree, IMSS-Wellness aims to provide free medical and hospital care to people without affiliation to any social security institution. In addition to Medications and associated supplies free of chargeunder the criteria of universality and equality.

This organism, which has technical autonomy, operative and of managementwill have address in Mexico City.

However, the DOF specifies that the institute’s governing board has the authority to establish representative offices of the IMSS-Well-being in the federal entities or in regions that include more than one state.

Where are the IMSS-Wellness clinics?

IMSS-Wellness has a presence in 19 states of the country with a population attached to 11.6 million people and serve more than 20 thousand locations belonging to more than a thousand municipalities.

This new organism is born with 80 hospitals; 3 thousand 622 Health Units; 140 mobile units; 37 Rural Obstetric Care Centers; 184 health brigades and 67 community shelters.

The creation of the IMSS-Well-being comes into force the day after its publication in the DOF, in this case, fromThursday, September 1.

It is intended that the welfare program reaches entities such as Baja California, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Coahuila, Chiapas, Mexico City, Durango, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.