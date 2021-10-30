where are the investigations

The accidental killing of 42-year-old Halyina Hutchins on the set of the film Rust, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has been creating scandal and confusion for days, given its continuous developments and complications. To increase the sounding board is obviously the fact that to fire the lethal shot for the American director of photography, of Ukrainian origin, was the famous actor Alec Baldwin, of whom everyone is now wondering what the fate is. In fact, the blow, in addition to killing the young woman, also wounded director Joel Souza, not seriously. Moreover, to make the case so followed is also its having brought to the attention of citizens, especially Americans, a problem that has always been discussed and never resolved, that of weapons in general and weapons on sets in particular. Recent news, among other things, indicates that the murder weapon is a Pietta with a long barrel 45 caliber drum. F.Lli Pietta is an Italian company known for the production of replicas of historical weapons used in westerns.

The case seems for now to lead to a series of unfortunate events, or rather, of general negligence. While the American actor declares himself “with a broken heart” and explains that he is “in contact with Halyna’s husband: I offered him all my support, a thought for him, his son and all those who loved him” , the investigations continue showing how much more than one person is involved in the affair. Baldwin is collaborating fully with the authorities to try to clarify the contours of a story that shows too many dark sides. While it is true that it is almost impossible for Baldwin to be indicted as an actor (since he is not aware of the danger of the weapon), although there are still uncertainties on this point, many are wondering if his role as producer could get him into trouble. The set of Rust in fact, it seems to have been problematic in the days preceding the accident. In fact, there is talk of a part of the crew that would have gone on strike because of too basic wages and inhuman shifts and would have left the set. The film was in fact started with a very low budget, between 6 and 7 million dollars, and this would have created many problems in the production. Hutchins herself seems to have supported the protests.

The two main key figures in this incident for now would be, according to the media, David Halls, assistant director, and the weapons officer of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, daughter of art of Thell Reed (known for having worked on the sets of Once upon a time in … Hollywood, LA Confidential And That train to Yuma), inexperienced and defined as “insecure” of the position, according to what she allegedly said. The first, who handed the gun to Baldwin, allegedly confessed to investigators, in the latest updates of the case, that he did not check how many bullets were in the drum. In addition, his would have been the scream “Cold gun”, “unloaded gun”, which would have reassured the actor that the weapon was safe. The second, however, due to his very young age for a similar role (24 years old) and his lack of attention, had already been reported by Nicolas Cage on the set of The Old Way. In addition, there was also talk of shots already accidentally exploded on the set in the previous days and a very positive climate in this regard. In fact, many people wonder why there is such a large presence of real bullets on the set.

Insider talked about an unusual New Mexico law, which defines “excusable homicides” as all those accidental murders, where the total lack of intentionality can be proven. This element certainly represents a curious aspect of the story, should it really be applied, as some legal experts argue. The future of this case is certainly still uncertain, even if every day more and more news is emerging. There were many words of support towards Alec Baldwin, but just as many those of mockery. To defend the actor on social media, his daughter Ireland Baldwin, born from the union with Kim Basinger.

