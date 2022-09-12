Where are the Latin actors?
Tonight the gala of the Emmys 2022 it can leave a bittersweet taste or, directly, bitter as far as diversity is concerned. At a gala in which the South Korean series the squid games could make history by becoming the first foreign-language fiction to win Best Drama, the awards’ top accolade, this year’s nominations continue to underscore the huge gap in representation between white actors and everyone else, especially Latinos .
Of the only 25 non-white actors nominated for these awards, only two are Latino. oscar isaacs for his nomination for Leading Actor in scenes of a marriage from HBO; Y colman sunday as a Supporting Actor in a Dramatic nomination for his role as Ali in euphoria. Of the 197 Latinos submitted to be considered for an Emmy nomination, only these two great actors were nominated. That’s less than 1%, or to be more specific, the 0.010% of the talent represented.
Nor was it worth the historical nomination of Selena Gomezwho became the second Latina to be nominated as a producer for the series Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (The first Salma Hayek by Ugly Betty in 2007). Many were surprised that the actress was not nominated for best leading actress, when the actors who share the screen with her in the series, Martin Short and Steve Martin, were nominated.
What about Latin talent?
A few years ago the open debate in Hollywood was about the lack of Latino representation, especially in leading roles. That translated in turn into a lower possibility of entering the lists of nominees. However, the question now changes. The underrepresentation of Latinos on screen has decreased considerably. In addition to Selena Gómez or Oscar Isaac, actresses like Rosario Dawson in DMZ, Dopesick or The Book of Bobba Fet, alexa demie of euphoria, Peter Pascal of narcs and a long list.
The increase in inclusion in fiction does not correspond in proportion to the industry awards. In the more technical categories there are more Latinos nominated, but not too many either. The exclusion of Latino actors should concern Hollywood and the entire film industry, not only because the community represents America’s first minority, but because the majority of television programs are produced in California, the state with the most Latinos in the country. In addition, the Latino population is a major economic force in the country.