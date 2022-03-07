Where are the practices in Nuclear Medicine carried out in the SES

Badajoz University Hospital Complex.

The Ministry of Health of Extremadura and the Professional College of Superior Technicians in Imaging for the Diagnosis of Extremadura have signed an agreement to enable the students of the course of Operators of radioactive facilities in the field of application of Nuclear Medicine can carry out their practices in the facilities of the Badajoz University Hospital Complex. It is an agreement with a term of two years that can be extended that seeks to provide students with appropriate spaces to acquire the necessary training in the area of ​​Imaging for Diagnosis.

As highlighted in the resolution of the agreement, these internships are essential to work in radioactive facilities. Thus, during the internship, students must carry out the tasks of the professional field in which they will carry out the activity as technicians, with the aim of completing the theoretical learning acquired in the course.

The agreement established by the two institutions emphasizes that the practices will be subject to the schedule and rules established by the Extremadura Health Service (SES), reaching an agreement so that, as far as possible, the established schedule is compatible with the academic, training and participation activity developed by the students during the course. Likewise, it is established that all practices will be under the supervision of an internship tutor who will be a professional appointed by the SES and the Professional Association of Superior Technicians in Imaging for the Diagnosis of Extremadura.

Due to the special nature and the security needs that these practices pose, the agreement establishes that the students of the training course will have the accident and sickness benefits and civil liability insurance, when it comes to covering the contingencies that may be incurred during the internship, through the collective policy signed by the professional association.

Once the practices are finished, the students will have a report accrediting the activities carried out by the SES.