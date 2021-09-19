Where are the wonderful homes of Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation, the film starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet?

Love does not go on vacation, directed by Nancy Meyers, is the typical sentimental Christmas comedy, with the cast Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law And Jack Black. Disillusioned with love and disheartened by the possibility of having the overwhelming story they have always wanted, Iris and Amanda, profoundly different, from social background to aspirations, including character and personality, swap homes, each on the run from their own lives. And as Amanda moves from a huge mansion to a remote cottage in the English countryside of Surrey, Iris finds herself in a luxurious dream home, with state-of-the-art technology. But as Amanda gets to know Graham, Iris’s brother, Iris will get to know Miles, Amanda’s friend and colleague and they will both discover that, as the title says “love does not go on vacation“. Perhaps one of the first times in which the Italian title is an excellent translation compared to the original The Holiday. The film takes place almost entirely in the two houses of the women protagonists, also opposite each other, but equally particular and characteristics. Cottage and villa, country land as far as the eye can see and garden with swimming pool surrounded by armored gates, fireplace, kitchenette and living room in a few square meters and where it is difficult to move, and 7 bedrooms, a kitchen that occupies 3 rooms and every room the size of a house.

Two different but equally “dream” houses

The scenes of Amanda’s house, played by Cameron Diaz, were shot in San Marino, California, while the exterior of the cottage of Iris, character played by Kate Winslet, was built from scratch in a countryside and the interiors are also they set made in the studio. The villa in San Marino, with a value of 11 million dollars, is, in fact, composed of 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a splendid garden, an immense library and even a games room. But not only that, because between the greenery and the swimming pool of the garden there is also a tennis court, in addition to the company of aristocrats and wealthy neighbors with whom to organize barbecues and parties on the weekend.

The cottage, on the other hand, dusted with snow, is of the typical honey color of the houses scattered in the English countryside where you can spend moments in tranquility and peace, far from any metropolis. The cozy interior is composed of wooden beams, a fireplace, an imperfect kitchen, but with shelves decorated with blue and white ceramics and a roll-top style bathroom. Small and cozy, the elegant pale blue shaker-style cabinets help make the country house delightful for a quiet Christmas in the company of a few relatives and friends. Comfortable armchairs decorated in various colors which, even if not combined with each other, give a touch of liveliness and joy to the house, making the most of the typical cottage atmosphere of rural England.