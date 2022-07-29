Where are they now? Camila Cabello, Normani, More

Girl group royalty! Like a certain boy band of the 2010s, Fifth Harmony was formed on a series of reality TV contests — and like that band, they’ve kept busy in the years since their hiatus.

Fifth Harmony’s story began in 2012, when its five members — Ally Brooke, Camille Hair, Norman, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — auditioned for the American edition of The X Factor as solo candidates. They did not progress by themselves, but the judges Simon Cowell, Demi Lovato, LA Reid and Britney Spears brought them back to form a girl group.

After initially calling themselves Lylas and 1432, they settled on the name Fifth Harmony after a public vote. They finished in third place in the December 2012 season finale, and a month later Cowell signed them to his record label, Syco Music.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The band’s first album, Reflection, hit stores in January 2015, and they quickly became one of pop music’s biggest acts. Their single “Worth It” became the first song by a girl group to chart in the top 20 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 since 2009 and earned an MTV VMA nomination for Song of Summer.

In 2016, the quintet continued with 7/27which spawned the hit “Work From Home” featuring Ty Dolla$ign. They also embarked on a world tour that took them all over South America, North America and Europe.

By the end of the year, however, the drama had begun. After months of speculation, Cabello announced in December 2016 that she was leaving the band.

The four remaining members claimed to have been taken aback by her decision, saying in a statement: “After four and a half years together, we have been informed through her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish him good luck. That being said, we’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be moving forward with the four of us…for our fans.

The new quartet went on the rest of the 7/27 tour in 2017 before releasing a self-titled album in August of that year. At the same time, however, they announced that their tour for the new LP would be their last.

In March 2018, the remaining four members confirmed that Fifth Harmony would be going on indefinite hiatus while they pursue solo projects. While fans were devastated, the women kept their promise and all four have since released their own singles.

Keep scrolling to see what former Fifth Harmony members are up to so far.