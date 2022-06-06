Where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie find themselves in their ugly custody battle today

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated six years ago, but the custody battle for their children continues. At this rate, Pitt and Jolie’s six children – Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 – will all be legal adults before this case is resolved. Where are Pitt and Jolie in their ugly custody battle today?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (2014) | Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie “went out of her way” to make things difficult for Brad Pitt

The custody battle for Pitt and Jolie has remained off the headlines in recent years. But reports now claim that Jolie is continuing to make things difficult for her ex on purpose of hers.

An insider says the Oscar winner “went to great lengths to delay and block” her custody battle with Pitt. They added that this tactic is making the goal of reaching a resolution nearly impossible.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/QS5qcFJWoR0?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

“It is very clear to him that Angie went to great lengths to delay and block the trial,” the source told Us Weekly. “All she can do is work with her legal team and file documents while she responds to her statements. Month after month goes by with one piece of bureaucracy after another, endless leaps and arguments between their lawyers without resolution.

Angelina Jolie “will never accept joint custody”

The insider went on to say that the 58-year-old actor “holed up in his house” and keeping a low profile. Pitt has also kept himself busy as the custody case drags on.

“From time to time he enjoys downtime in his art studio. … He is busy signing and brainstorming all the time, [and his production company] Plan B always works on things, ”the insider shared.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/X0REl1eAmXc?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

Another source earlier said Pitt told his friends that Jolie “will never accept joint custody.” So, his strategy is to “pass the time until the kids are 18”. This apparently worries Pitt as he fears that the children “won’t want to have anything to do with him once they are of age.”

Brad Pitt refuses to stop fighting for his children

Despite Jolie’s tactics, the insider says Pitt “will not give up the fight” for custody of his children. He is reportedly receiving support during the battle from his “sober friends” Flea and Thomas Houseago.

After his separation from Angelina Jolie, Pitt began going to therapy and became sober. He told GQ in 2017 that he is “really happy to be done with this” because his “alcoholism” has become a problem.

“I’m really happy it’s been a year and a half, which is bittersweet, but I have my feelings close at hand again,” said Pitt.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ecm7kLxA-g8?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

The only thing he’s not doing is going out and socializing in Los Angeles like he did before the pandemic. According to the insider, Pitt’s willingness to make a happy face and have fun outside of his comfort zone has “just dried up.”

Check back with Showbiz’s Cheat Sheet as this story continues to unfold.

RELATED: This move by Angelina Jolie reportedly doomed Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston