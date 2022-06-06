Entertainment

Where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie find themselves in their ugly custody battle today

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated six years ago, but the custody battle for their children continues. At this rate, Pitt and Jolie’s six children – Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 – will all be legal adults before this case is resolved. Where are Pitt and Jolie in their ugly custody battle today?

Angelina Jolie “went out of her way” to make things difficult for Brad Pitt

The custody battle for Pitt and Jolie has remained off the headlines in recent years. But reports now claim that Jolie is continuing to make things difficult for her ex on purpose of hers.

