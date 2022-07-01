Where Brody, Brandon hang out with Kendall, Kylie, the Kardashians

Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner don’t always follow the Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian gained four half-brothers – Burt Jenner, Casey Jenner, Brandon and Brody – when Caitlyn Jenner married Kris Jenner in 1991. (The former Olympian, who made the transition in 2015, shares her two eldest children with her ex-wife Chrystie Scott and Brandon and Brody with their ex-wife Linda Thompson.)

Caitlyn and Kris then welcomed Kendall Jenner in 1995 and Kylie Jenner in 1997.

“The effect of my parents’ soured relationship was that I didn’t see my dad more than half a dozen times between the ages of eight and 25,” Brandon wrote in his 2020 memoir. “Unfortunately, the infrequent exchanges felt more like staged photo ops than real bonding. In fact, they were photo ops organized for the “family” Christmas cards: me, Brody, Burt and Casey alongside our father. We were one big happy family. For a day.”

As they got older, Brandon and Brody stepped into the spotlight in 2005 via princes of malibu, that followed their mother’s marriage to David Foster. After their divorce, however, Fox pulled the remaining episodes. Brody then starred in several seasons of The hillswhich debuted in 2007. It was later revealed that Kim was looking to make an appearance on the show before her famous offspring landed keeping up with the Kardashians.

While the Jenner boys have been seen in a handful of episodes of E! show at the start of the seasons, Brody and Brandon weren’t cast members until season 7. Things took a turn, however, when Kim opted out of giving the former MTV star a plus in her marriage to Kanye West in 2014.

“I’m very happy for them, but do you think they were really like, ‘We have to have Brody and Kaitlynn there. If they’re not here, this wedding won’t happen,” Brody said sarcastically during a 2015 episode of KUWTKreferencing his then-girlfriend and future ex-wife Kaitlyn Carter. “No one really cared if Kaitlynn or I went there.”

Brody then praised Kim’s ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush, whose wedding he attended. “Put Kanye and Reggie together in a burning building, guess who I’m saving? Reggie all the way,” he said.

Kim said via a confessional at the time, “I don’t know why Brody is still talking about it. We were very strict about our marriage. There were less than 200 people. Everyone respected that – it doesn’t matter. We love our stepbrothers. It just seems like they’re still talking about that fracture.

Although Brody and Brandon haven’t had a PR with Kendall and Kylie, their relationship hasn’t been perfect either. The younger Jenner sisters missed Brody and Carter’s wedding in 2018.

“We sent them an invite but we never heard anything,” Brody told People at the time. “Well, we will miss them. I would have loved to have them there.

Caitlyn also skipped the nuptials, which didn’t sit well with Brody. Keep reading to learn more: