Where can I download the WhatsApp Plus 19.60 without ads and how to install the APK | Smartphones | Cell phones | Walkthrough | nnda nnni | DATA

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging application in the world always brings new features, both in its configurations and new versions to update our conversations. Its about whatsapp plus and here we explain what is the link to download WhatsApp plus, how to download original WhatsApp plus and how to install the APK.

whatsapp plus it is already in version 19.60. Being a APK, there is a risk for the user; however there are no reports for failures or security so far. WhatsApp Plus is not an official application, Therefore, it must be taken into account that failures may occur, bugs or even data breach: It will be up to each user to download the APK or not.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP PLUS APK 19.60

To access the latest version of APK WhatsApp plus without ads, you just have to download the latest update of the application. Remember that to download WhatsApp plus, you must first uninstall the original WhatsApp application.

Delete the original WhatsApp application

Download the APK of the platform on any page where it is available

Grant Chrome permissions to be able to install it

If it cannot be downloaded, go to settings, applications and if you see an application that says WhatsApp but without the logo, delete it

Download it again and register your cell phone number.

WHERE TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP PLUS 19.30

WHATSAPP PLUS NEWS 19.60

In the latest update of WhatsApp plus 19.60 you can have chat heads like the Messenger app, to enable this option go to WhatsAppPlus Settings > Universal Settings > Enable Chat Heads.

like the Messenger app, to enable this option go to WhatsAppPlus Settings > Universal Settings > Enable Chat Heads. Like all other copies of WhatsApp Plus, you can control your privacy more such as control who calls you, hide your online status, hide your typing status, prevent others from deleting your messages, and remove the second mark.

such as control who calls you, hide your online status, hide your typing status, prevent others from deleting your messages, and remove the second mark. WhatsApp Plus 19.60 has a unique theme store which has many different themes for WhatsApp Plus, you can choose from them and apply them to your app.

which has many different themes for WhatsApp Plus, you can choose from them and apply them to your app. May customize the call interfacethere are many themes to modify the calls we receive through WhatsApp Plus.

WhatsApp Plus 19.60 brings a series of improvements to its platform, such as new themes. (Photo: WhatsApp Plus)

HOW TO HIDE YOUR WHATSAPP STATES FROM SPECIFIC PEOPLE

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp from your Android or iPhone device.

Now click on Settings or Configuration.

Then go to Account, Privacy.

At that moment you will see the States option.

Select the option “My contacts, except…”

