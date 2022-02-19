Where can I stream The Walking Dead seasons? Who will be in the new season? Star+

The series would come to an end with its eleventh part

After ten seasons the successful story “The Walking Dead”, will return with its last season to streaming, After the last thing we could see of the series, it became very clear to us that the main danger of the apocalypse is not the walkers, but the humans who survived and were transformed into something much worse. That is why the protagonists of The Walking Dead are trying to rebuild the civilization that they had already forgotten.

The eleventh installment has 24 episodesbut it has been decided to divide it into three parts of eight chapters each. On August 23, 2021 The first part came to light that left several unknowns open to be resolved in this new batch that is added to the platform this month.

Based on the chapters 175 to 193 of the original comic, the history of this latest edition has Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan), Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt), and Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam).

Old acquaintances from previous seasons and new characters with surprises will also be added to the plot.: Aaron (Ross Marquand), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

And the cast continues with: Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Stephanie Vega (Margot Bingham), Mercer (Michael James Shaw), Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale), Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), and Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton).

Where can I watch the seasons of “The Walking Dead”?

Attention fans and those who want to add all the episodes including the new ones will be available via streaming of HERE Star+