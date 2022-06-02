Where can I watch all the Johnny Depp movies?

Yesterday the news broke Johnny Depp won the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heardhis ex-wife and with whom he really lived through hell, the jury decided that there was defamation on both sides but that the one who really went too far was her.

Thanks to accusations that were not true on the part of Amber Heard that have to do with physical violence and abuse, the actor who turned out to be innocent lost multiplex projects and roles that had been his for years, such as the character of Jack Sparrow or the one he developed in Fantastic Animals or the opportunity to work again with Tim Burton.

But now that he has finally won the lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard It is very likely that the roles he lost due to all this will return to him and that new job offers will rain down on him, that is why we celebrate his victory by watching all his films.

Dark Shadows – Netflix

In Netflix they only have Dark Shadows, directed by Tim Burton, starring Helena Boham Carter, Johnny DeppEva Green and Michel Pfiffer which is a remake of the sixties series of the same name.

Star +

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp and Sara Jessica Parker, tells us the story of one of the worst film directors in history but who went down in history for his best film, Plan 9 from Outer Space, where Bela Lugosi appears for the last time alive, a jewel and cult film.

In this film based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore, he tells us the story of the detective who was about to catch Jack the Ripper and that it is a true story, this detective even received letters from the murderer and one of them was signed ” From hell”.

hbo max

It is on this platform that they have most of their films and we are going to list them for you.

Blow

Nightmare on Hell Street

Dark Shadows

The secret Window

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Once upon a time in Mexico

Criminal Pact

the spawn

Transcend

Sweeney Todd

The Corpse Bride

Fantastic beasts and where to find them

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grinderwald

Disney Plus

In the case of Disney we can see the 5 Pirates of the Caribbean movies

Alice in Wonderland

Alice through the mirror

Scissorhands Man

If you want to celebrate the victory of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard for libel, you can plan a weekend marathon of their best movies and you know where to watch them.