where can the Crypto.com token go?

Crypto.com is one of the most popular exchanges in the world with millions of users. It offers various services such as the possibility of having a payment app, a VISA card on which to activate promotions and cashback as well as the possibility of operating in Defi.

It is probably the simplest exchange for beginners as it allows in a few steps to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with extreme simplicity. It is also possible to receive rewards in the native token of the CRO platform and earnings by staking your cryptocurrencies. Those who want to learn more can consult ours review on Crypto.com which explains all the expected features.

In this week the price of CRO has skyrocketed reaching its maximum price which has even doubled in a short time and does not seem to want to stop.

But why is CRO going up so much? And where can it go? Let’s try to figure it out in this one CRO analysis.

It is an Exchange that offers various features, an app to make payments and buy crypto with the utmost simplicity and security. It is also possible to operate in Defi with the Defi wallet on the Cronos blockchain which was recently launched. This also allows you to access liquidity pools on various platforms by earning from token staking.

What is CRO?

$ CRO is the governance token of the Crypto.com exchange. This platform allows those who want to invest in cryptocurrencies to deposit or exchange them quickly and easily.

It is possible to trade a fair number of cryptocurrencies, such as those with the largest market capitalization (market cap), some of those on the rise and even your own: CRO.

The services offered by Crypto.com are many: they range from online trading to the possibility of simply using it as a wallet or making real investments.

Furthermore, it is also possible to use cryptocurrencies in physical stores, via a dear Visa.

Crypto.com partnerships and mainstream adoption

Crypto.com is probably the company that moves best in terms of communication and social media. For some time now it has started some interesting partnerships which are actually increasing its visibility.

It started to become sponsor of Formula 1 until you get to the Serie A football league. We can see it for example during the matches of the Italian championship when there are images of the VAR or during interviews.

We remember in recent weeks the advertising campaign with the actor Matt Damon but above all the millionaire contract signed in the days run with the NBA basketball team of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Crypto.com has in fact acquired for 20 years the naming rights of the Staples Center which will be called Crypto.com Areana for a staggering sum of 700 million dollars.

Here is the tweet that went around the world:

We’re extremely proud to announce that Staples Center, Los Angeles’ most iconic arena is getting a new name: https://t.co/vCNztATkNg Arena As part of this 20 year partnership, we’re also excited to welcome the @Lakers & @LAKings as our newest partners! pic.twitter.com/KCfYKySDRt – Crypto.com (@cryptocom) November 17, 2021

Therefore, Crypto.com’s push towards mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies continues through media advertising campaigns.

Cronos and Defi platforms, where can the price go?

CRO’s price then benefited from the launch of Cronos, a blockchain for the development of Defi applications based on Cosmos therefore compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

So the Crypto.com ecosystem is enriched by adding decentralized finance apps, NFTs and porting applications from Ethereum to Cronos instantly.

As we know the Defi (decentralized finance) is on the rise and Cronos aims to ensure interoperability between the various systems. The cryptocurrencies held on the Crypto.com App are in fact in the Crypto.org blockchain while those of Cronos on a competitive EVM platform.

Therefore, to make the exchange possible, Crypto.com has developed bridges that allow the transfer thanks to the native token of Cronos which is CRC-20. However, on the crypto.com website there is a special section that explains how to move your tokens from one chain to another.

Why is Cronos so important? Because it introduces new features that were previously not possible such as NFTs and the possibility of providing liquidity to pools on Defi platforms.

Cronos has a constantly growing ecosystem and has established partnerships with Defi validators and platforms such as VVS F.inance or CronaSwap that allow you to do the farming of new tokens by depositing CRO with Insane APR and APY above 1000%.

Naturally these incentives will eventually decrease as liquidity increases as they are not sustainable.

Is it possible for Defi to use wallets such as Metamask o the Defi Wallet and the (very low) commissions will be paid in CRO.

Price forecast CRO 2022-2025

Although Bitcoin is following a different trend from 2017, some cryptocurrencies are still growing. One of these is CRO whose price is set to increase in the coming months.

It is breaking record after record, hitting the price of $ 0.6488 and is likely to aim for a target of $ 0.8 by the end of 2021.

Here is the current price of the CRO price:

According to many analysts, the price could reach $ 2 in 2025 and therefore make it a profitable investment in the long term. We will see how it moves over the next few months and when its price stabilizes.

Where to buy CRO: the conclusions

The Crypto.com Exchange is a platform that allows you to buy and sell numerous cryptocurrencies. Also proposing itself as a solution to use in physical stores or virtual stores.

CRO’s price is on the rise and could still increase in the short term thanks to the continuous partnerships and innovations introduced by Cronos.

