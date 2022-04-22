Where can we see all the films nominated at the Oscars 2022?

The Oscars ceremony left us all shocked and not precisely because of the films that took home the statuette. However, all the works nominated for best film deserve at least one look. Therefore, here is the definitive list to know where to watch all these movies:

CODA

We start with the main course, the film that won the statuette for best film. This film starring Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant and Emilia Jones narrates the life of a deaf family with a hearing daughter, Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones). The plot revolves around Ruby’s choice between pursuing her dream of music or helping her family with the family business. The “best movie of 2022” It can only be seen, at the moment, in cinemas. But it is expected to be available soon on Movistar + and on Apple +, the platform that was responsible for its production.

THE ALLEY OF LOST SOULS

From the hand of Guillermo del Toro, comes this psychological thriller starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. Cooper’s character, the Stan, is a hustler who starts working in a circus. There he will meet Molly (Rooney Mara), with whom he will flee to the city to put on his own show. Not content with that, however, he will also meet Lilith (Cate Blanchett) with whom he will become involved in creating a dangerous plot in search of success. We have this film available through the platform Disney+ Without aditional costs.

DON’T LOOK UP

Adam McKay brings us this hilarious black comedy about a group of astronomers who discover a meteor headed for Earth and threatening to destroy everything. The cast of the film brings together some of the biggest names in Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill… This film that was the talk of the world is available at a subscription price at Netflix.

DUNE

Based on the novel by Frank Herbert, comes this science fiction film set in the year 10191, on the planet Arrakis. This planet has become the most important in the solar system due to the exploitation of a substance that allows interstellar travel and extends the life of those who consume it. However, the desert planet will become the scene of a war for control of it. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac star in this adventure directed by Denis Villenueve. Dune is available on platforms Movistar+, AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video Y Rakuten-TV.

DRIVE MY CAR

This was the winning film for “Best International Feature Film” at the Oscars. Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, the plot revolves around Yusuke Kafuku, a theater director and actor who embarks on a new project despite not having overcome certain dark aspects of his past. During the creation of his new work, he meets Misaki, his new driver who, over time and as he gains confidence, will make Kafuku have to face his ghosts. The best foreign film of 2021 is available through the platform filmin

BELFAST

Set in Ireland in the late sixties, the film follows Buddy (Jude Hill), a 9-year-old boy who grows up in an environment of labor struggle, cultural change and religious struggle. Wanting to get away from all that, Buddy focuses on his love of movies, a girl in his class he likes, and his quirky parents and grandparents (Jamie Dorman and Caitriona Balfe play the parents, while Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds play Buddy’s grandparents). Belfast, which was awarded the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, not available yet on streaming platforms. Therefore, we will have to go to the movie theaters to enjoy Kenneth Branagh’s drama.

PIZZA LICORICE

Paul Thomas-Anderson brings us the story of Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and her relationship with Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman). The film explores the complexities of first love and how it prepares you to face adult life. Licorice Pizza is available through Disney+.

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Jane Campion directs this fight between two brothers, Phil Burbanck (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Burbanck (Jesse Plemons). Phil is a cruel and calculating character, while George is impassive and kind. When George marries Rose Gordon (Kristen Dunst), Phil develops a deep contempt for his new sister-in-law. This tape that took the statuette to the best direction can be seen through Netflix.

WEST SIDE STORY

Steven Spielberg rescues the famous 1961 musical and gives it a new life with this adaptation starring Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez and Ariana DeBose. The rereading of the Hollywood classic is available at Disney+.

KING RICHARD (THE WILLIAMS METHOD)

This biopic on Richard Williams (Will Smith), the father of the Williams sisters, explains the process by which Richard helped create two of the most dominant figures in tennis history. The film that gave Will Smith his first Oscar is available through the platform hbo max.