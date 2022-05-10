Where can you expect a pause in this bitcoin price decline? By CoinTelegraph



Where can you expect a pause in this bitcoin price decline?



The price of continues to pull back and seems to have no support. How far will it go? The engineer Iván Paz, CEO of Trading Different, shared with Cointelegraph en Español an analysis regarding the price of Bitcoin at the moment.

“Exactly two months ago, on March 9, we were talking about this possible drop in the medium term to the area of ​​30 thousand USD. We had been emphasizing in the following analyzes about the importance of not relying on any market recovery, since the price was going to be strongly manipulated downwards to harm all those leveraged in long”, said Iván Paz.

“Using the Liquidity Pools in the Trading Different platform, fig. 1 we can see that the price decline is not going to stop yet, and big capitals will continue to manipulate the price with the help of high frequency bots. We see that we have Liquidity Pools, of those leveraged at 5x, in the area of ​​30 thousand USD and in the area of ​​27 thousand USD. Therefore, we have to keep these areas in mind to wait for a possible pause and rebound. Meanwhile, all those who have their Stop Loss and Liquidation Points long in those areas will be strongly affected. The market is once again facing an extreme shock, part of its constant and repetitive cycle of sell-offs,” he later added.

