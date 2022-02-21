Where can you see the films that are nominated for the 2022 Oscar Awards?

After knowing the list of the films that were nominated for the Oscar Awards 2022different spectators have set themselves the challenge of seeing the different film productions before the award ceremony, which will take place at the gala on March 27.

However, of the 10 films nominated for the category “Best film“Not all of them have yet arrived in Chile, nor are they available on streaming platforms. Therefore, it is expected that most of them will be on the billboards of our country’s theaters in the coming months.

Meanwhile, we leave you the list of where you can see the films that are ready to be enjoyed on screens or when they will become available.

Belfast

It is a film set in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, which tells the story of little Buddy who grows up in an environment of labor struggle, cultural changes, interreligious hatred and sectarian violence. So the young man, together with his family, is faced with the dispute of waiting for the social conflicts to end or going to look for a new life.

The production will hit Chilean theaters this Thursday, March 10.

CODA

This film deals with the life of Ruby, the daughter of deaf adults, being the only person who can hear within her family. According to her synopsis, the family’s fishing business is threatened, so she has to decide between following her love of pursuing music and the fear of abandoning her parents.

The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video

don’t look up

The Netflix movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence tells the story of two astronomers who go on a media tour to warn humanity of a deadly comet that is about to collide with Earth, but without being taken with the attention that is expected. should.

You can find the film available on the streaming platform.

Drive My Car

The official synopsis reads: Despite not being able to recover from a personal drama, Yusuke Kafuku, an actor and theater director, agrees to put on the play “Uncle Vanya” at a festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki, a reserved young woman who has been assigned as his driver. As the journeys pass, the increasing sincerity of their conversations forces them to confront their past.

The production is not found in any streaming nor is it known if it will reach national cinemas yet.

dunes

The film is about a distant future, where noble families are vying for control of the arid planet Arrakis, which is the only place where ‘the spice’ is found, the most coveted and valuable substance in the universe. For this, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and their son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) will go to that planet where they will be confronted with evil forces like those of their enemy Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård ).

You can see the film on the HBO Max platform.

The Williams or King Richard Method

According to its synopsis, the story revolves around Richard Williams, a father who raised two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time. In this way, he made a plan to turn Venus and Serena Williams into sports legends.

The production can be found available on HBO Max.

Licorice Pizza

The film tells the story of two young people who live their lives and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. In addition, the film explores the different emotions and experiences that they go through while discovering their first love.

The film will arrive on February 24 in Chilean cinemas.

The Alley of Lost Souls

The film is about the story of Roustabout Stanton Carlisle (Tyrone Power), who together with a traveling carny plans -unsuccessfully- to discover the act of mind reading of Mademoiselle Zeena (Joan Blondell) and her alcoholic husband, Pete (Ian Keith). However, when he dies, her Zeena proved to be better than his and Carlisle had to leave the business in order to reinvent himself.

The film is now available in theaters across the country.

The Power of the Dog

According to the Filmaffinity website review: Montana, 1925. Wealthy brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons) are two sides of the same coin. Phil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch where they have cattle. When George marries a town widow, Rose (Dunst), Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who moves in with her sensitive son Peter (Smit-McPhee) on the ranch.

The movie is available on Netflix.

West Side Story

According to Filmaffinity, the story is about teenagers who fall in love despite belonging to rival street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, in New York City in the 1950s.

The film will soon arrive at Star+ Latin America.