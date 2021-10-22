News

Where did Gigi D’Alessio grow up? The first steps of the singer-songwriter

Gigi D’Alessio is a sacred monster of Naples. It has imposed itself more and more in Italian music. But where does its story start from? Let’s find out together.

Gigi D’Alessio (Getty Images)

We can affirm with absolute certainty the fact that Gigi D’Alessio is a legend of music. Not only singer but author of many songs, he plays the piano and still makes many people fall in love with his music. One of the names that will remain forever etched in the minds and hearts of aficionados.

As we all know, his career started alongside the King of the Neapolitan drama, Mario Merola. The film ‘Cient’anne’ was the real watershed that led D’Alessio to make himself known to the general public. The rest is history, a fantastic career that is still in full swing today.

If we really know everything about his history, many do not know where Gigi took his first steps. The Neapolitan singer-songwriter took his first steps waiting for the big one occasion. Opportunity has come and that not wasted at all. Let’s see together i first steps of the Neapolitan artist.

The first steps of Gigi D’Alessio

Virtually everyone knows that Gigi D’Alessio was born in Naples. He was the youngest of three children. It all began when the father, for work, had to move to Venezuela. Thanks to this story, things also change for the singer-songwriter. The father gives him one accordion purchased in Caracas. Thus, a little Gigi begins to play the instrument rather than devote himself to other activities.

That first contact marked his life. At the age of 12 he enrolled in one of the most important Conservatories in our country. That of San Pietro a Majella in Naples. A little Gigi who grows up in the historic streets of Naples as the well known one Spaccanapoli.

READ ALSO >>> Gigi D’Alessio better than Leonardo DiCaprio: the anecdote that nobody knows

Naturally, Gigi D’Alessio will have toured the whole city of Naples. A man and an artist who is a symbol of this city who cannot fail to have visited it to the full. Moreover, what to underline, it is Gigi himself who always cites Naples in his speech. Unmistakable sign of the importance of the city in his growth.

