Where did Rachel McAdams work before she became a movie star? – TV show – 05/11/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

Since he broke into the film industry a little over two decades ago, Rachel McAdams he became a familiar face. titles like heavy girls, Diary of a passion either the wedding breakers They made her a star. She is talented and received a Oscar nomination for the movie On the front pagewhere she played a Boston Globe journalist investigating a series of child abuse by priests.

To get to Marvel Cinematic Universe achieved even greater popularity. There she plays Christine Palmer, emergency surgeon and former colleague and partner of Stephen Strange (benedict cumberbatch), who will become the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel universe.

This year he repeated his character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich was released in theaters on May 4 and quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Rachel McAdams in the movie “Eurovision Song Contest”. Photo: Netflix

Although today she has a variety of recognized roles, few know that before becoming very famous, and while living in Canada, worked in a chain of fast food restaurants.

Although McAdams studied acting as a child, and in fact went to a Disney and Shakespeare summer camp when she was 12 years old, she planned to pursue figure skating. She won regional prizes and continued in that sport until she was 18 years old, but since her money was not enough, she began to work in McDonald’s.

This was revealed in an interview with Glamor magazine, in which he said that while living in Canada, and long before being a celebrity, he worked serving the public. “For a good three years. My sister and brother worked there. She was my manager!” the actress said.

In the interview, she also told how it was to be employed in the franchise. “It was a great place to work, but I had a bit of OCD with hand washing and just didn’t have time. They said, ‘Hey, drive-thru is going backwards. Stop washing your hands!’ Me she wasn’t a great employee“, he commented.