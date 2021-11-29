Where did the 1,500 euros of Super Cashback go?

THE 1,500 EUR bonus of Super Cashback of state are making us wait. There are many Italians who hoped to see them arrive in time for the discounts on Black Friday he was born in Cyber ​​Monday, but payments are still on the run.

Who is entitled to the 1,500 euros of the State Super Cashback

Anyone who meets the following requirements is entitled to obtain the award.

Who performed at least 787 transactions valid between 1st January and 30th June 2021.

valid between 1st January and 30th June 2021. It falls within the former 100 thousand seats of the State Cashback ranking.

Because the 1,500 euros of the Super Cashack arrive late

Payments of the ordinary refund from 150 EUR were made by August 31, 2021, or in the 60 days relating to the end of the semester in which the measure remained active plus the technical times for crediting the beneficiaries’ current accounts.

For the Super Cashback, on the other hand, the times are more long. In fact, the provider of the funds, Consap, has thought of a different expiration date to allow operators to evaluate the transactions that are actually valid and exclude the crafty ones from the ranking.

When the 1,500 of the State Cashback super prize arrives

The reimbursement of the special premium of 1,500 euros will be made, according to the Consap website, by November 30, 2021. Additional days could pass due to the technical bank times for crediting the transfers.

It is therefore normal not to have received the Super Cashback yet, and in the regulation it is specified that they could also pass 10 days from that date. Therefore, payments could arrive by December 10th (or December 13th, considering the weekend).

What to do if the Super Cashback payment does not arrive

To receive the award, you must correctly enter a code Iban valid of a Bank account active within the App Io. Therefore, it is better to check that you have filled in all the fields in the right way.

If the Iban is wrong or the bank account has been closed, it is possible modify the data entered on the App Io by November 30th.

What happens to the State Cashback measure in 2022

It is still unclear whether the measure will return, designed to incentivize the use of credit and debit cards and digital payments. The Cashback suffered another stop, as explained here, due to the rejection of the ad hoc amendment of the Tax Decree.

However, other forms are being studied in which the State Cashback could return, as anticipated here. Alternatively it is always possible to join other forms of Cashback, which we talk about here.