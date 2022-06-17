“Where did they get those drugs?” These are the cursed secrets of Playboy

“Playboy destroyed many women and it was necessary to destroy that beautiful bubble to tell the truth,” says Alexandra Dean, the producer of the documentary. Playboy Secrets.

Alexandra Dean grew up seeing the magazine on the shelves and she didn’t miss The Girls of the Next Door, the reality show in which its creator, Hugh Hefner, showed his life with his three girlfriends in a mansion full of celebrities, a reinforced glamor –a old man with a silk robe and a drink in his hand – and the fantasy of free, intense and happy sex. But there was no real fun or consensual relationships. “Nothing is further from reality,” emphasizes Dean.

“There were abused women, dragged into drug use and even turned into drug mules; none lived in a world of happy ‘bunnies’. Because the word ‘bunny’, in this context, sounds terribly wrong. This 12-episode production, which premieres June 19 at 10 pm on the A&E channel, reveals the darker side of one of the most famous media fantasies of the 20th century. Although it is true that the Playboy brand has been the center of criticism and controversy for its focus on sexuality and eroticism for much of its history, Dean assures that the 12 episodes of its production will reveal the true hell that is hid behind that scene of sensuality.

Holly Madison was Hugh Hefner’s girlfriend and spoke in the documentary. Photo: A&E



“Hugh Hefner, little by little, became the leader of an empire of women that he could control. And he realized that putting women against each other for Playmate of the Year was like taking them to the top of a pyramid. And what was he doing? He would go up to about four or five of them and the others would go down and turn them into sexual objects of others, almost always famous or important people whom the businessman could then influence or manage as he pleased, ”adds the producer.

Reference is also made to Pig Nights, a kind of party with prostitutes who were hired to be part of huge orgies and often ended up hurt or raped. Near Hefner’s mansion, there was a university campus where, according to the documentary series, girls were invited to parties and were shown a quite seductive and welcoming environment so that they would be part of the game. Not all of them made it to the pages of the magazine or the steps of fame that seemed to be part of the building at 10236 Charing Cross Street in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.

“Everything was darker and more sinister. I was taught to see women as commodities. It was demeaning, not empowering,” she explains in an episode of the special Jane Saginor, daughter of Mark Saginor, Hefner’s personal physician. Saginor practically grew up in the mansion and also recounted his experiences in the book Playground: A Childhood Lost Inside the Playboy Mansion, in which he recounts how the parties got out of control and so many drugs were consumed that they would make the regulars who were seen only as lost teenagers. crossed the line at New York nightclub Studio 54.

The house was full of cameras and a security team that watched over the girls all the time. And it was even said that there were secret passageways where the ‘bunnies’ were locked up, should we say ‘hostages’ at this point?, who suffered collapses due to excesses and psychological abuse. “I did not realize that entering the world of Playboy was a dangerous choice” is one of the phrases of Holly Madison, one of the many girlfriends of Hugh Hefner and who also dared to tell her story in the book Down the Rabbit hole.

Image of the Playboy bunnies. They were the main attraction. Photo: A&E



“Around the turn of the millennium, it became fashionable for women to look stupid, to get by solely on their looks, and to care only about fame and materialism,” she said in the book. “I thought I was in love with Hugh, but it was all the product of a great Stockholm syndrome, that idea of ​​empathizing with your captor.”

Secrets of Playboy delves into some of the tragic stories that marked the house, such as the overdose death of Adrienne Pollack in 1973; the suicide of Bobbie Arnstein (Hefner’s assistant and who was being investigated for his links to drug trafficking) in 1975, and the crime of playmate Dorothy Stratten in 1980, perpetrated by her husband Paul Snider, a crime that served as a starting point for a movie three years later –Star 80– with Mariel Hemingway and Cliff Robertson in the role of the owner of the emporium.

But why is Playboy’s dirty laundry coming out again now? Alexandra Dean’s response is blunt: “Because Hugh Hefner is dead (he died in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017, at the age of 91). Once he died he disappeared that power that he had. He was no longer silent or threatening. He no longer had control over some media. Before, you couldn’t write an article or a book that criticized it, ”she acknowledges.

That prompted some women to talk about their experience. For the development of the series it was not difficult to find some who wanted to speak. “I didn’t want to hurt anyone more than they’d already been hurt,” says Dean.

Documentary producer Alexandra Dean. Photo: A&E



One of those who stood in front of Dean and his team’s cameras was Miki Garcia, who was ‘discovered’ in 1973 by Playboy photo editor Marilyn Garbowski during the 1973 Miss California beauty pageant. she didn’t win, but that led Garbowski to invite her to try her luck as a model in the magazine pages. “I really had no interest in taking nude photos of myself. Yes in a bikini, but not naked. We had several conversations, until I said: ‘well, okay, I’m going to try it’. It was quite a controversial issue for me, and for my family, that I posed nude. I was young and I was part of the sexual revolution that was still being felt at that time”, remembers García, who undoubtedly defines Hugh Hefner as the leader of a sect and as a true monster.

At 75 years old, Miki García acknowledges that she was part of the rabbit emporium for many years, before realizing that many things did not work so well for girls who also allowed themselves to be seduced by dreams of fame or sexual freedom. She was part of the magazine’s promotional tour and fought to be the playmate of the year, but she never made it: Hugh Hefner wanted to sleep with her to “help” her in that goal, but Miki did not accept.

“They proposed to me three times, all three times I refused. But still I wanted to work for the magazine, he didn’t force me or try anything with me. But when I was a promotion director, I met the other playmate girls and became her confidante. She was like mother superior to her. That’s how I found out what was going on in the mansion. Some didn’t look as good as they should. And this was because of drug use. Where did they get those drugs? From the mansion? It was a very difficult moment”, acknowledges García in a chat with this newspaper.

Miki Garcia was a former playmate. Photo: A&E



Others told him about the abuses they were victims of by Hefner’s friends and guests; something that painfully she also experienced.

“He was a famous actor at the time, who was on a very popular TV show. And he was showing up at another Playboy show signing autographs like me.

“Then he came to my room because I had asked if anyone had any shampoo and he showed up with him and he pushed open the door and he jumped on me and at that moment I knew he was in trouble. I tried to grab the phone from across the room and said I was going to make a call. He methodically told me that I was wearing a rabbit logo sweater and that no one was going to believe me. He had money, he had lawyers who could defend him, and, in fact, he was already in my room. He raped me twice. I was ashamed and saw all my dreams disappear, so I made the decision not to report it to the police. This happened in 1973. At that time there was no way I could prove what he had done to me. So I did what I could at that point, which was to try to make a practical decision, which was to keep quiet. And try to do the best you can.” In 1985 he filed a lawsuit against his former boss for mistreatment and abuse of models, but lost.

“He silenced me –reveals Miki García with impetus–, he did not let me write a book and he threatened my publisher (…). The guy who had hid behind the First Amendment his whole life so he could express himself and jump barriers, wouldn’t let me publish my story. Hefner was terrified that I would tell everything she knew. She already told Playboy Secrets quite a bit, but not everything. And this is something that has to come to light.”

Hugh Hefner died at the age of 91 on September 27, 2017. Photo: A&E



“I think he thought he was giving women an opportunity to become famous, to have influence, but at the same time, that was not his only goal, because many of them felt used and burned in the mansion. Many told me that it was not a good decision and that they regretted it. I think what happened was that, over time, Hefner began to prioritize this sexual dynamic where he invited his friends and movie stars and women became playful objects for him. And he knew that he had an inexhaustible resource. Some were prostitutes, because obviously that was the base of his pyramid, but he also brought girls from a university campus that was nearby; club bunnies and models who wanted to be a playmate,” adds Alexandra Dean.

“The era in which Playboy emerged could be defined as an era of experimentation, sexual freedom and even female empowerment. All of this was happening at the time. The women were trying to figure out what that freedom meant, what that empowerment was, and for many of them it was being proud of their bodies and their sexuality and having a free relationship. Playboy sold very well the idea that a beautiful nude in that magazine was part of a powerful movement, that is something that cannot be ignored, since the experience of these women would be underestimated”, explains the director.

Another revealing point of the documentary Secrets of Playboy is that everything that happened with the magazine in the United States was replicated internationally.

“Some playmates were sent abroad to represent the brand. And, in fact, within the Playboy universe, including a woman we work with, they were sent directly to be raped, to do sexual favors for different businessmen in the world. And this was tremendous, something that we discovered at the beginning of the investigation.

In the ninth episode of the series we see that what happened in the mansion had a domino effect in other countries, as in the case of Peter Nygard, “recalls Dean.

Nygard is a Canadian millionaire who now faces nine charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, between 1990 and 2020. As well as six charges of sexual assault and three of kidnapping, which would have taken place between 1987 and 2006. Playboy represented in the past was the channel for discovering sexuality for many young people who hid magazines under their beds. It was a new world and it represented a jump to a new stage of life free of prejudice, but…

“I think Playboy’s legacy is tarnished. She had the aura of having been part of the beginning of a sexual revolution. That positive relationship with the magazine is very genuine and many people feel like it was part of her sexual awakening. I think no one can take that away from you, but I also think that now we realize that Playboy did a lot of damage too. And being honest and honest, the next time something like Onlyfans or something like that comes up, we have to be a little more careful about what happens beyond the pages of a magazine or a screen, “concludes Dean. .